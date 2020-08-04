People on the Move: CollaborATE, Marathon Petroleum, Rutter's & TravelCenters of America

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

CollaborATE

Foodservice veteran Courtney Williams formed CollaborATE, a customizable food and beverage consulting group available to the food and beverage industry. CollaborATE works with leading and emerging food and beverage companies to maximize profitability, manage and sustain growth, and obtain and keep competitive market share through engaging innovation and strategy.

Williams previously worked with Sheetz and Family Express, as well as quick-service restaurants, country clubs and resorts.

Convenience Distribution Association

The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) inducted Keith Canning, CEO and founder of Sawyer Island Consulting, and Fred Paternostro, recently retired from ITG Brands, into CDA's Hall of Fame on Feb. 25 at the Convenience Distribution Marketplace in San Antonio.

Canning joined Pine State Trading Co. in 1987. He held several positions, starting in the warehouse and moving on to sales, territory manager, buyer, regional sales manager, and vice president of sales. Core-Mark International acquired Pine State in 2016.

Paternostro began his 40-year career with Lorillard Inc. as a sales representative in 1979, before being promoted to assistant division manager in 1984. Two years later, he was promoted to division manager, before serving as regional sales manager for the company's new region in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1990. In 1995, Paternostro was promoted to director of sales in Chicago.

When Lorillard was purchased by Reynolds American Inc. and Imperial Brands created ITG Brands in 2015, he was promoted to vice president of national sales at the company, then vice president of sales the following year, before retiring in May 2019.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) appointed Michael J. Hennigan president and CEO. He will also join the company's board of directors following MPC's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.

As MPC's new president and CEO, Hennigan brings 38 years of energy industry experience in the refining and midstream space, including nearly three years with MPLX LP. He will continue to serve as president and CEO of MPLX GP LLC, the general partner of MPLX.

The board intends to announce the selection and appointment of a new, non-executive chairman in conjunction with the company's annual meeting. As announced in October, current Chairman and CEO Gary R. Heminger will retire in April after 45 years of service to the company.