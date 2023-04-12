People on the Move: Colonial Group Inc., CDA & Delek US Holdings

Colonial Group Inc.

Colonial Group Inc. awarded Cory VanVoorhis its second annual Robert H. Demere, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award.

The award was named in honor of the company chairman, Robert H. Demere, Jr., who also had served as president and CEO from 1986 to 2021. The award was first developed in 2021 to commemorate the company's centennial celebration, with employees participating in the nomination and voting process.

VanVoorhis started working for the company in February 2014 as a field technician for Enmarket and was promoted to retail IT manager in 2018.

The award's 2022 recipient was revealed at the annual company party held at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront in Savannah, Ga., on Jan. 21. Demere presented the award.

"Cory truly embodies the Colonial motto that there is no limit to what a person can achieve if they don't mind who gets credit," said Demere. "He truly leads by example and is always one of the first to volunteer to pitch in. Cory is highly respected by not only his team but also by his peers, supervisors and everyone he interacts with across all divisions."

In addition to operating diversified energy and port-related companies, Colonial Group's retail arm, Enmarket, operates 129 convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.