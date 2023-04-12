People on the Move: Colonial Group Inc., CDA & Delek US Holdings
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.
Delek US Holdings Inc.
Patrick Reilly joined Delek as executive vice president and chief commercial officer. He will work closely with Delek's management team to lead the company's strategies to achieve its short- and long-term objectives.
Reilly brings with him more than 20 years of energy oil refining and trading experience, with deep sector knowledge and a track record of delivering transformative change management and margin growth for mid-size and large established companies.
Reilly joins Delek from Motiva (Aramco), where he served as vice president of trading — crude, clean products and feedstocks. Previously, he served as a regional head of trading for Gunvor, as well as in various positions at Andeavor (Tesoro) and BP. He earned a master's degree in finance and business economics from the USC Marshall School of Business and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.
Global Partners LP
Independent gas station and convenience store operator Global Partners LP appointed Clare McGrory to the board of directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, effective March 1.
McGrory is a partner, chief financial officer (CFO) and chief compliance officer at Atairos, a $6 billion independent strategic investment firm focused on backing growth-oriented businesses across a wide range of industries. McGrory joined Atairos after serving as the CFO, executive vice president and treasurer of Sunoco LP.
The appointment of McGrory increases the number of directors to seven, of which five are independent.
National Confectioners Association
The National Confectioners Association (NCA) named Tony Jacobs, president of Bazooka Candy Brands, to the role of chair of the NCA board of trustees for a two-year term. Jacobs most recently served as vice chair and will take over for departing chair Barry Rosenbaum, president of Nassau Candy Distributors.
Jacobs served as the association's political action committee chair and was instrumental in building an effective and successful CandyPAC, according to NCA. Prior to leading Bazooka Candy Brands, Jacobs worked for more than a decade in marketing roles at Nabisco, Unilever and Dr Pepper Snapple Group.