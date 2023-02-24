Colonial Oil Recognized With Chevron Regal Gold Marketers Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chevron Corp. is honoring Colonial Oil Industries Inc. with the Regal Gold Marketers Award.

The accolade recognizes partners that go above and beyond in customer-first experience, brand image, training and volume growth at Chevron/Texaco branded storefronts. In 2021, Colonial Oil achieved the top 1 percent rating in Mystery Shop Scores and Image Shops for management of Chevron/Texaco sites.

"The retail sales team is making Colonial Oil proud everyday through their customer service, entrepreneurial growth efforts, and dedication," said Jennifer Bowman, vice president of wholesale fuel operations at Colonial Oil Industries. "I'm so happy that Chevron has recognized this hard work. This award improves Colonial Oil’s strength as a branded marketer."

Headquartered in Savannah, Colonial Oil is a subsidiary of Colonial Group Inc., one of the largest independent oil companies in the United States. The company provides fuel and lubricant supply and distribution services to wholesale, commercial, industrial, retail, marine and cardlock customers across 34 states.

In addition to operating diversified energy and port-related companies, Colonial Oil's retail arm, Enmarket, operates 129 convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

In 2022, Colonial Group named Brett Giesick, who served as president of Enmarket since 2017, as the company's first-ever chief operating officer. His responsibilities include direct oversight of all subsidiary companies of the family-owned business.

Shortly after his departure, Enmarket named Matt Clements as the c-store chain's new president. Clements — who joined the convenience retailing company as director of marketing in 2012 and became vice president of marketing in 2019 — oversees operations, marketing, construction, real estate, accounting and fuel pricing.

In addition to convenience stores, Enmarket operates 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast-casual restaurants. The retailer is headquartered in Savannah.