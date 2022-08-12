People on the Move: Colonial Oil, Coca-Cola, Love's & Vollrath Co.

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top of the industry.

CandyRific

CandyRific named two new directors, Matt Cameron and Kim Trask, to lead its management team for the candy and novelty products company.

Cameron brings more than 20 years of experience in selling, buying, and managing consumer packaged goods and confection products to his role as national accounts sales director.

Trask joins the company as the western region sales director, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the consumables industry with a variety of sales, marketing and management expertise.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co. promoted John Murphy to president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Oct. 1. He will succeed Brian Smith following his retirement.

Murphy currently serves as executive vice president and CFO. He oversees mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, global strategy, tax, treasury, audit, accounting and controls, reporting and analysis, real estate and risk management. As president and CFO, he will take on expanded duties, including oversight of global ventures; platform services; online-to-offline digital transformation; and customer and commercial leadership.

From 2016 to 2018, Murphy served as president of the company's former Asia Pacific group. He was also responsible for the company's Bottling Investments Group, primarily focused on key markets in Southeast and Southwest Asia.

From 2013 to 2016, Murphy served as president, South Latin business unit, where he was responsible for operations in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. From 2008 to 2012, he was president of the Latin Center business unit and was responsible for operations in 31 countries in Central America, the Caribbean and the Andean Region.

He began his career at Coca-Cola in 1988 as an international internal auditor.

Smith has served as president and chief operating officer (COO) since 2019. He will remain with the company as a senior executive through February 2023.He became president and COO in 2019 following two years as president of the company's former Europe, Middle East and Africa Group. Prior to that role, Smith was group president of Latin America from 2013 to 2016.

Smith joined Coca‑Cola in 1997 as Latin America group manager for mergers and acquisitions.

Colonial Oil Industries, Inc.

Savannah-based Colonial Oil Industries Inc. appointed Bob Kenyon as division president, reporting to Colonial Group COO Brett Giesick.

In his new role as division president, Kenyon brings over 28 years of experience in fuel operations. During his tenure, he most recently served as senior vice president of sales & marketing for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Before joining Colonial Oil, Kenyon was the president of Atlas Oil Co., where he led the company's nationwide sales, marketing, supply, operations and administrative resources spanning 20 terminals and managed more than 900 employees.