People on the Move: Delek US, The Hershey Co., Parker's, QuickChek & Rutter's
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.
Alto-Shaam
Nic Tsikis retired from Alto-Shaam after more than 30 years at the company. He joined Alto-Shaam in 1990 as international corporate executive chef, responsible for training and demonstrating the value Alto-Shaam equipment adds to partners and customers alike. Besides working as chef at Alto-Shaam's headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wis., he spent more than 200 days a year travelling to customers across the world.
b2b Solutions LLC Consulting Team
Jerry Weiner and Jessica Williams joined b2b Solutions LLC Consulting Team as consulting partners. Her career in foodservice includes working with some of the best-known quick-service restaurants and convenience store brands in several key innovation and operations roles.
Weiner brings with him more than 45 years of experience in the research and development of foodservice programs and has managed operations of proprietary/branded foodservice programs for convenience stores and quick-service restaurants.
In the convenience channel, Wiener served as vice president of foodservice for Rutter's, where designed and implemented a proprietary foodservice program including menu design, recipe development, process development, and systems to monitor profitability; director of foodservice for Crown Central Petroleum, where he developed and implemented their first food and coffee programs; and vice president of foodservice at MAPCO, where he developed and implemented a proprietary program and improving programs in the retailer's acquisitions.
Williams previously worked as manager of fresh food product development and quality assurance for Thorntons Inc. where she introduced new fresh foods to their bakery, roller grill, deli case and hot foods subcategories.
She also led the company in research, application and rollout of programs for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Menu Labeling compliance. She now specializes in ensuring compliance with FDA Menu Labeling regulations.
Williams also previously held roles at Yum! Brands Inc. where her responsibilities included managing new food and equipment development in Dubai for KFC Middle East, new product development and market research for a test market in the United Kingdom, and back-to-basics operations training for KFC Caribbean and Latin America.
Core-Mark International Inc.
Patrick Fay, a 21-year employee of Core-Mark's Farner-Bocken division, was one of 23 individuals named a National Driver All-Star by the National Private Truck Council.
A professional truck driver since 1983, Fay has logged more than 2 million accident-free miles and has never received a speeding ticket during more than two decades of service with Core-Mark/Farner-Bocken. He currently pulls a 53-foot tractor trailer on the night shift, delivering a wide range of products to convenience store distribution centers throughout the Midwest.
He currently serves on the Farner-Bocken safety committee and is a participant in Highway Watch, which is a program that trains drivers to be on the lookout for human trafficking, and is CPR-certified.
Dawn Foods
Dawn Foods hired John Schmitz as the company's newly appointed president of North America. He reports directly to CEO Carrie Jones-Barber.
To support Dawn's continued growth across its five North America regions, Schmitz will prioritize the way Dawn interacts with, engages and meets its customers' evolving needs
Schmitz joins Dawn after more than 12 years at Land O'Lakes, where he served as vice president, International. During his tenure, Schmitz helped establish the company as a global enterprise with business operations in Canada, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya. Throughout his career, Schmitz has worked across myriad industries, including consumer packaged goods, global agribusiness, foodservice and industrial products.
Delek US Holdings
Delek US Holdings Inc. appointed Richard Marcogliese to its board of directors. He has more than 40 years of experience in the refining industry.
Marcogliese is currently the principal of iRefine LLC, a privately owned petroleum refining consulting company; an executive advisor of Pilko & Associates LP, a private chemical and energy advisory company; and a director of Cenovus Energy Inc.
From 2000 to 2010 he worked for Valero Energy Corp. where he held increasingly senior positions, including serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer from October 2007 to December 2010. Prior to joining Valero, he worked for ExxonMobil Corp. for more than 25 years.
The Hershey Co.
The Hershey Co. welcomed new members to its executive management team. They include:
- Chuck Raup, president, U.S. He previously served as vice president, U.S. CMG (candy, mint and gum).
- Kristen Riggs, chief growth officer. She previously served as vice president, Innovation and Strategic Growth Platforms.
- Chris Scalia, senior vice president, chief human resources officer. He previously served as vice president, Global HR.
- Hector de la Barreda, President, Amplify. He will continue to lead the company's Amplify snacking business, an important strategic growth priority, and will now report directly to Michele Buck, Chairman, President and CEO.
In addition, Steve Voskuil, chief financial officer, will lead Hershey's technology efforts, upon the retirement of Terry O'Day, senior vice president, chief technology and data officer on March 31.
Impact 21
Impact 21 appointed Scott Burchfield and Mirek Kula as its newest senior principal consultants.
Burchfield served as vice president of operations for Giant Oil; director of strategy, optimization, and acquisitions integration for Sunoco; vice president of operations services & process improvement for Mid Atlantic Convenience Stores (MACS). He also held other executive leadership roles for The Pantry Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond and Winn-Dixie.
Kula has worked extensively throughout North America, Europe, and several countries in the Middle East, Pacific Rim, and South America. For many years, he served as a senior member of the Innovation Center at IGT (previously GTECH), focusing on the generation, evaluation, and prioritization of new technology ideas and business models. As director, technology standards, he served as the company's representative to several Technology Standardization Steering Committees and Working Groups, including NASPL, WLA, ANSI, ITU-T, NACS and PCATS (now Conexxus).
Parker's
Parker's hired Thomas C. Myrvold as director of facilities and maintenance. In his new position, Myrvold is responsible for managing the maintenance and repair of all Parker's convenience stores in Georgia and South Carolina.
Myrvold brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his position at Parker's. Before joining the c-store company, he served as a facility support supervisor at QuikTrip.
The retailer also hired John Rhine as a financial planning and analysis analyst. In his new position, Rhine blends traditional financial reporting and analysis practices with business intelligence technology and develops data-driven financial forecast models. He also is responsible for key performance indicators monitoring and return on investment analysis for Parker’s projects.
Before joining Parker’s, he served as a financial analyst at Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.
QuickChek Corp.
QuickChek Corp. kicked off 2020 by promoting two executives.
Don Leech, who has been with the company for 35 years, has been promoted to vice president of marketing and development. He was most recently vice president of real estate and development for three years and director of operations for 14 years.
Rich Lamont has been promoted to director of real estate, where he will lead QuickChek’s real estate team. He joined QuickChek in 2006 as a real estate development manager and became senior real estate development manager in 2016.
Rutter's
Rutter’s is proud to announce the hiring of Sean Pfeiff and Adam Long joined Rutter's as senior category managers for its Marketing & Merchandising team.
Pfeiff oversees packaged beverage, beer, wine, lottery and ATM categories, and Long manages tobacco, CBD, pre-paid services and gift cards. They will work directly for Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing.
Pfeiff has more than 17 years of marketing/merchandising and operations experience in the convenience store industry. Before joining the Rutter’s team, he was an executive committee member for Turkey Hill.
Long has more than 20 years of retail and consumer packaged goods experience. In his previous role, he pioneered a newly formed insights and intelligence team at a top three U.S. tobacco manufacturer, and led efforts to provide executive level guidance on corporate strategy and tactics. Prior to that, he led processes which transformed category management and assortment analytics at a privately held convenience chain.