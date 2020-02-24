People on the Move: Delek US, The Hershey Co., Parker's, QuickChek & Rutter's

b2b Solutions LLC Consulting Team

Jerry Weiner and Jessica Williams joined b2b Solutions LLC Consulting Team as consulting partners. Her career in foodservice includes working with some of the best-known quick-service restaurants and convenience store brands in several key innovation and operations roles.

Weiner brings with him more than 45 years of experience in the research and development of foodservice programs and has managed operations of proprietary/branded foodservice programs for convenience stores and quick-service restaurants.

In the convenience channel, Wiener served as vice president of foodservice for Rutter's, where designed and implemented a proprietary foodservice program including menu design, recipe development, process development, and systems to monitor profitability; director of foodservice for Crown Central Petroleum, where he developed and implemented their first food and coffee programs; and vice president of foodservice at MAPCO, where he developed and implemented a proprietary program and improving programs in the retailer's acquisitions.

Williams previously worked as manager of fresh food product development and quality assurance for Thorntons Inc. where she introduced new fresh foods to their bakery, roller grill, deli case and hot foods subcategories.

She also led the company in research, application and rollout of programs for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Menu Labeling compliance. She now specializes in ensuring compliance with FDA Menu Labeling regulations.

Williams also previously held roles at Yum! Brands Inc. where her responsibilities included managing new food and equipment development in Dubai for KFC Middle East, new product development and market research for a test market in the United Kingdom, and back-to-basics operations training for KFC Caribbean and Latin America.

Core-Mark International Inc.

Patrick Fay, a 21-year employee of Core-Mark's Farner-Bocken division, was one of 23 individuals named a National Driver All-Star by the National Private Truck Council.

A professional truck driver since 1983, Fay has logged more than 2 million accident-free miles and has never received a speeding ticket during more than two decades of service with Core-Mark/Farner-Bocken. He currently pulls a 53-foot tractor trailer on the night shift, delivering a wide range of products to convenience store distribution centers throughout the Midwest.

He currently serves on the Farner-Bocken safety committee and is a participant in Highway Watch, which is a program that trains drivers to be on the lookout for human trafficking, and is CPR-certified.

Dawn Foods

Dawn Foods hired John Schmitz as the company's newly appointed president of North America. He reports directly to CEO Carrie Jones-Barber.

To support Dawn's continued growth across its five North America regions, Schmitz will prioritize the way Dawn interacts with, engages and meets its customers' evolving needs

Schmitz joins Dawn after more than 12 years at Land O'Lakes, where he served as vice president, International. During his tenure, Schmitz helped establish the company as a global enterprise with business operations in Canada, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya. Throughout his career, Schmitz has worked across myriad industries, including consumer packaged goods, global agribusiness, foodservice and industrial products.

Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings Inc. appointed Richard Marcogliese to its board of directors. He has more than 40 years of experience in the refining industry.

Marcogliese is currently the principal of iRefine LLC, a privately owned petroleum refining consulting company; an executive advisor of Pilko & Associates LP, a private chemical and energy advisory company; and a director of Cenovus Energy Inc.

From 2000 to 2010 he worked for Valero Energy Corp. where he held increasingly senior positions, including serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer from October 2007 to December 2010. Prior to joining Valero, he worked for ExxonMobil Corp. for more than 25 years.

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. welcomed new members to its executive management team. They include:

Chuck Raup, president, U.S. He previously served as vice president, U.S. CMG (candy, mint and gum).

Kristen Riggs, chief growth officer. She previously served as vice president, Innovation and Strategic Growth Platforms.

Chris Scalia, senior vice president, chief human resources officer. He previously served as vice president, Global HR.

Hector de la Barreda, President, Amplify. He will continue to lead the company's Amplify snacking business, an important strategic growth priority, and will now report directly to Michele Buck, Chairman, President and CEO.

In addition, Steve Voskuil, chief financial officer, will lead Hershey's technology efforts, upon the retirement of Terry O'Day, senior vice president, chief technology and data officer on March 31.

Impact 21

Impact 21 appointed Scott Burchfield and Mirek Kula as its newest senior principal consultants.

Burchfield served as vice president of operations for Giant Oil; director of strategy, optimization, and acquisitions integration for Sunoco; vice president of operations services & process improvement for Mid Atlantic Convenience Stores (MACS). He also held other executive leadership roles for The Pantry Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond and Winn-Dixie.

Kula has worked extensively throughout North America, Europe, and several countries in the Middle East, Pacific Rim, and South America. For many years, he served as a senior member of the Innovation Center at IGT (previously GTECH), focusing on the generation, evaluation, and prioritization of new technology ideas and business models. As director, technology standards, he served as the company's representative to several Technology Standardization Steering Committees and Working Groups, including NASPL, WLA, ANSI, ITU-T, NACS and PCATS (now Conexxus).