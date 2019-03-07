People on the Move: Empire Petroleum Partners, Kraft Heinz, Kum & Go and ZipLine

Electrolux Professional North America

Electrolux Professional North America tapped Mike Tokach to fill a newly created role: head of sales operations for North America. The new position will work to bring together Electrolux and Grindmaster-Cecilware processes and procedures into a common platform and approach, according to the company.

Tokach has worked in customer service, supply chain management, and sales and marketing for the past 25 years, with the most recent decade being in the foodservice market. Before accepting this position, he served as the field marketing director for Welbilt Inc.

He reports to John Evans, head of the Americas for Electrolux Professional.

Empire Petroleum Partners LLC

Empire Petroleum Partners LLC appointed Rick Golman as CEO. With the appointment, he also took a seat on the company's board of directors.

Golman brings more than 40 years of experience in fuels and convenience retailing with him to his new position. He co-founded Quik-Way Group in Dallas where he grew the company's fuel distribution partnering with leading industry brands while managing the company operations.

Subsequent to Quik-Way merging with Empire, Golman served as executive vice president and member of the board through 2016. Rick has also served as managing partner of QW Transport. Most recently, he has been an advisor to Corner Capital Partners in his role as senior vice president of business development.

Golman succeeds Rocky Dewbre, who joined Empire in 2017. Dewbre transitioned to special advisor to the board and shareholders.

Hostess Brands LLC

Chad Lusk joined Hostess Brands LLC as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Responsible for overall profitable brand growth, Lusk will oversee consumer insights and analytics, brand strategy and innovation and serve on the executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Andy Callahan.

Prior to joining Hostess, Lusk was the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at the Chamberlain Group. Before that, he served as chief strategy officer and later senior vice president of marketing at Ferrara Candy Co. His resume also includes chief strategy officer and head of wholesale operations for Mid-Atlantic Convenience Stores.

In connection with the appointment, the company is opening a new corporate office in Chicago to serve as its new hub for marketing and category management. Corporate headquarters will remain in Kansas City, Mo.