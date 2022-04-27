04/27/2022
People on the Move: ExxonMobil, Global Partners, Parker's & NYACS
PIM Brands, GreenPrint, TruAge, Talking Rain Beverage Co. and more also announce personnel moves.
PIM Brands Inc.
PIM Brands Inc., a global snacks and confections maker, appointed several industry veterans to join its fast-growing organization:
- Ramiro Fernandez, chief financial officer (CFO): Fernandez brings more than 30 years of experience and industry knowledge to the PIM organization. In his new role, he will help spearhead and drive success to the company. Fernandez previously worked at Herr Foods where he was CFO of the company. He has also served in a range of leadership roles for various companies, including finance manager for Kellogg's, director of finance for Frito-Lay Mid-Atlantic and director of finance for PepsiCo North America.
- Susan Miller, chief human resources officer: In her new role, Miller oversees all facets of PIM's HR division with a focus on manufacturing. She joins the team with more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles at global manufacturing companies including Evonik Corp., where she served as head of future work.
- Jagannathan Ramachandran, vice president of manufacturing: Ramachandran joins PIM Brands with more than 20 years of experience and will be responsible for manufacturing operations at the company's Somerset, N.J., production facilities. Prior to PIM, Ramachandran spent 11 years with the Campbell Soup Co. in operations. Before that, he worked with Advanced Filtration Systems Inc. and Collins & Aikman Corp.