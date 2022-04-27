People on the Move: ExxonMobil, Global Partners, Parker's & NYACS

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil named Matt Furman vice president of public and government affairs, effective April 1, replacing Suzanne McCarron, who retired after 24 years of service.

Furman joined ExxonMobil from Best Buy Co. Inc., where he was chief communications and public affairs officer since 2012. At Best Buy, he oversaw internal and external communications, government affairs, corporate responsibility and sustainability, as well as the company's corporate and foundation giving.

Previously, Furman was the vice president of corporate affairs at Mars Chocolate and held senior communications positions at Google and CNN. Before entering the corporate sector, Furman worked in various public sector positions including as director of communications for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the New York City Mayor's Office of Emergency Management. He also served as special counsel and spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board.

McCarron, who had been vice president since 2016, joined Mobil in 1998 as a manager in public affairs in Canada. Since that time, McCarron has held assignments of increasing responsibility in ExxonMobil's corporate headquarter in Irving, Texas, including general manager of public affairs and president of the ExxonMobil Foundation. Previous to her time with ExxonMobil, she served in various public affairs positions in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP announced Sean T. Geary was appointed by the board of directors of the partnership's general partner, Global GP LLC, to serve as chief legal officer.

Geary has been a leader at Global Partners for the past 16 years, progressing into roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as acting general counsel and secretary of Global Partners and its general partner since May 2021. Prior to, and during his interim appointment, Geary also served as vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

"Over the past 16 years I've had the privilege to work with Sean and witness his growth. Sean's leadership has been fundamental to our acquisition and growth strategy. Sean is known for his unrelenting work ethic, pragmatic approach and his ability to assemble teams to negotiate and close deals," said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners and vice chairman of Global GP LLC. "We undertook a rigorous search for this position, and Sean's skills, experience and level demeanor rose to the top."

Before joining Global Partners in 2005, Geary spent more than 10 years at large law firms.

GreenPrint

Kristie Ray joined GreenPrint as vice president of marketing. In her role, Ray will lead the marketing team responsible for web development, content and social strategy, creative design, production and lead generation.

Ray brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing to GreenPrint. Her industry history ranges from commercial real estate to conservation-based nonprofit.