People on the Move: Global Partners, Quicklee's, NATSO & Stewart's Shops

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Delek Holdings US Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc. appointed Todd O'Malley to executive vice president, chief commercial officer.

Prior to joining Delek earlier this year, O'Malley served as a special advisor to a number of private equity and public company CEO's and boards regarding corporate strategy, M&A/divestments, financial structuring, and commercial optimization. He previously served as president and CEO of Citizens Cos.; executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Gulf Oil; president of PBF Logistics; and senior vice president and chief commercial officer at PBF Energy.

Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP promoted Gregory B. Hanson, the partnership's treasurer since 2014, to chief financial officer (CFO). Hanson will succeed Daphne H. Foster who is retiring effective Aug. 31.

"Daphne has played an integral role in advancing Global's strategic goals over the past 14 years," said President and CEO Eric Slifka. "She has strengthened the organization by investing in people and new processes, guided a number of successful financings and financial transactions, and helped lead us to a strong financial position. I thank Daphne for her innumerable contributions and wish her well in retirement."

Hanson has more than 20 years of finance experience. Prior to joining Global in 2013, Hanson served as a senior vice president at G.E. Financial Services and RBS Citizens Financial Group. Before that, he was a vice president for Merrill Lynch Capital and a Principal for Bank of America.

"I also want to congratulate Greg on his appointment as CFO. He has done an exceptional job in managing our treasury department and has established strong relationships with our banking group. Greg's in-depth understanding of the business and ability to lead make him the ideal candidate to oversee the finance function," Slifka said

KPS Global

KPS Global (KPSG) named Robert Sorba as chief commercial officer. At KPSG, he will harness his expertise in business strategy and new product development to sustain the company’s position in its core market and drive expansion in new markets to enable KPSG to achieve and surpass growth targets.

In his most recent role, Sorba directed a team of managers, sales representatives and support staff representing two leading brands in controlled-environment technology. Under his leadership, the team achieved aggressive growth targets by successfully serving both its core research clients and acquiring new clients in the commercial cultivation segment, according to the organization.

NATSO

NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings joined the American Highway Users Alliance board of directors. She brings extensive transportation and government affairs expertise to the board, having served in a number of transportation and leadership positions during her career. She has served in the lead role at NATSO since 2005.

Prior to her current appointment to NATSO's executive committee, Mullings served as NATSO's vice president of public affairs and counsel. Prior to joining NATSO in January 1995 as the associate director of government affairs, she was the communications and government affairs manager for the National Association of Chemical Recyclers.

Mullings also served as a staff member on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for five years.

NATSO Vice President of Public Affairs Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman will also serve on the American Highway Users Alliance Policy and Government Affairs Committee.