People on the Move: Insite360, Kretek International, Murphy Oil, NCASEF & Wawa

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Downstream Energy Partners

Sean A. Daley joined the business development team at Downstream Energy Partners. Prior to his most recent work with Evergreen Business Advisors, consulting and advising with marketers and private equity the past five years, he was the senior vice president of sales/business development & transformation for BP.

GSP

GSP Vice President of Human Resources Donna Manion was named 2019 HR Professional of the Year by the HR Florida State Council.

The HR Florida State Council annually recognizes a human resources leader who has advanced the profession in a significant way. Individuals nominated for this award serve as role models for the profession, setting the standard for others to follow, and applying their expertise to enhance organizational effectiveness.

Manion leads GSP's human resources team and is responsible for more than 500 employees nationally spread across GSP's four regional locations as well as customer service personnel located across the country to meet client needs.

Insite360

Rachel Collins has taken on the role of vice president and general manager at Insite360. In her new role, Collins is responsible for driving high-revenue growth, delivering innovative SaaS solutions to market, and furthering Insite360’s reputation as a premiere software technology providing actionable insights to the fueling industry.

Collins joined Insite360 with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector. Most recently, she was managing director and operating advisor at Hale Capital Partners. Prior to this role, she was general manager and senior vice president at Aurea Software (ESW Capital).

Kretek International Inc.

Kretek International Inc. named Jason Carignan as president of DRYFT Sciences, its new company focused exclusively on DRYFT nicotine pouches. Most recently Kretek's chief marketing officer, Carignan joined the company in 2014, and is credited with the strong growth behind Kretek's many brands and subsidiaries, including Djarum, Ventura Cigar Company, Phillips and King, and Tobacco Media Group.

Master-Bilt

Master-Bilt named Steve Gill as vice president of sales, reporting directly to Kevin Fink, president of Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group. In the role, Gill will develop and implement strategies for sales growth at Master-Bilt.

Gill's experience includes vice president of sales and marketing for the past seven years at Everidge. He was also vice president of sales for Alto Shaam prior to working with Everidge.

Murphy Oil Corp.

Murphy Oil Corp.'s board of directors elected Robert N. Ryan Jr. as director. Prior to his retirement in 2018, Ryan was vice president of global exploration at Chevron Corp., where he was responsible for the company's multibillion dollar worldwide exploration program for 15 years. He was also a member of upstream and corporate executive leadership teams.

As the Texaco lead on the Upstream Integration Team for the Chevron and Texaco merger in 2000 to 2001, he played a key role in redesigning Chevron's global exploration program. Ryan's career first began in 1979 as an offshore geologist with Texaco.

In 1990, he was appointed to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Conservation and Renewable Energy in the U.S. Department of Energy, where he was involved in policy issues related to renewable energy and energy efficiency.