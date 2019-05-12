People on the Move: Insite360, Kretek International, Murphy Oil, NCASEF & Wawa
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.
Downstream Energy Partners
Sean A. Daley joined the business development team at Downstream Energy Partners. Prior to his most recent work with Evergreen Business Advisors, consulting and advising with marketers and private equity the past five years, he was the senior vice president of sales/business development & transformation for BP.
GSP
GSP Vice President of Human Resources Donna Manion was named 2019 HR Professional of the Year by the HR Florida State Council.
The HR Florida State Council annually recognizes a human resources leader who has advanced the profession in a significant way. Individuals nominated for this award serve as role models for the profession, setting the standard for others to follow, and applying their expertise to enhance organizational effectiveness.
Manion leads GSP's human resources team and is responsible for more than 500 employees nationally spread across GSP's four regional locations as well as customer service personnel located across the country to meet client needs.
Insite360
Rachel Collins has taken on the role of vice president and general manager at Insite360. In her new role, Collins is responsible for driving high-revenue growth, delivering innovative SaaS solutions to market, and furthering Insite360’s reputation as a premiere software technology providing actionable insights to the fueling industry.
Collins joined Insite360 with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector. Most recently, she was managing director and operating advisor at Hale Capital Partners. Prior to this role, she was general manager and senior vice president at Aurea Software (ESW Capital).
Kretek International Inc.
Kretek International Inc. named Jason Carignan as president of DRYFT Sciences, its new company focused exclusively on DRYFT nicotine pouches. Most recently Kretek's chief marketing officer, Carignan joined the company in 2014, and is credited with the strong growth behind Kretek's many brands and subsidiaries, including Djarum, Ventura Cigar Company, Phillips and King, and Tobacco Media Group.
Master-Bilt
Master-Bilt named Steve Gill as vice president of sales, reporting directly to Kevin Fink, president of Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group. In the role, Gill will develop and implement strategies for sales growth at Master-Bilt.
Gill's experience includes vice president of sales and marketing for the past seven years at Everidge. He was also vice president of sales for Alto Shaam prior to working with Everidge.
Murphy Oil Corp.
Murphy Oil Corp.'s board of directors elected Robert N. Ryan Jr. as director. Prior to his retirement in 2018, Ryan was vice president of global exploration at Chevron Corp., where he was responsible for the company's multibillion dollar worldwide exploration program for 15 years. He was also a member of upstream and corporate executive leadership teams.
As the Texaco lead on the Upstream Integration Team for the Chevron and Texaco merger in 2000 to 2001, he played a key role in redesigning Chevron's global exploration program. Ryan's career first began in 1979 as an offshore geologist with Texaco.
In 1990, he was appointed to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Conservation and Renewable Energy in the U.S. Department of Energy, where he was involved in policy issues related to renewable energy and energy efficiency.
National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees
Members of the National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) voted to return the association’s chairman and two senior leaders to their positions in 2020-21.
Jay Singh, a Texas franchise owner, will return as chairman of the board, a role he has held since 2017 when he was named acting chairman and then elected for the 2018-2019 term.
Jaspreet Dhillon, a California franchisee, was re-elected to the position of treasurer and Michael Jorgensen, a Florida franchise owner, was re-elected to the position of executive vice chairman for the 2020-2021 term.
S. Abraham & Sons
S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) promoted George Abdoo to vice president - sales. A 36-year veteran at SAS, he was most recently vice president business development. In his new position, he is responsible for sales and business development within the SAS distribution network.
Abdoo serves on the Michigan Petroleum Association and Michigan Association of Convenience Stores boards of directors, Michigan Petroleum Association convention committee, and Wisconsin Petroleum Association convention committee.
Wawa Inc.
Richard D. Wood Jr. and family of Wawa Inc. was recognized for long-time support of and contributions to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) at the hospital's 2019 Carousel Ball on Oct. 12.
Richard Wood Sr. led the project to move CHOP from its original South Philadelphia location to its current University City location. In addition, Wawa helped the hospital create a chair endowment to ensure the future of a health program and provides free coffee and beverages for hospital visitors every day.
"Through their commitment and generosity, they help play a role in what is next for the Cardiac Center — innovative treatments, ground-breaking research, and ultimately better outcomes for patients affected by heart disease," Jonathan Chen, chief of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery and co-director of the Cardiac Center.