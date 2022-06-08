People on the Move: Parker's, CITGO & EnsembleIQ
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top of the industry.
CITGO
CITGO promoted Stephen McNabb as treasurer, succeeding Gina Coon, who retired last year. McNabb previously served as assistant treasurer and has been with the company since 2016.
In his new role, McNabb will oversee many of CITGO's financial affairs, including liquidity management, capital structure, financial risk and insurance, while also assisting the company's chief financial officer in developing new strategies.
Before joining CITGO, he served in leadership roles at Bridgepoint Consulting, Magnum Forge and Protiviti. McNabb has nearly 20 years of experience in areas related to finance, accounting, planning and analysis, and consulting, primarily within the energy industry.
Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Inc. appointed Lucy Brady as president of Grocery & Snacks, effective June 15. In her new role, Brady will lead the ongoing modernization and growth of Conagra's grocery and snack portfolio, with a focus on delivering products that reflect evolving consumer demand and trends.
Brady brings extensive experience in marketing, corporate strategy, innovation, business development, and value creation to her new role. She spent the past six years with McDonald's Corp. as chief digital customer engagement officer and senior vice president of corporate strategy, business development and innovation.
Prior to McDonald's, she spent 19 years at Boston Consulting Group, including nine years as a senior partner and managing director, where she advised some of the world's largest consumer companies on growth, innovation and transformation.