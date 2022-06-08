People on the Move: Parker's, CITGO & EnsembleIQ

Alto-Shaam

Alto-Shaam hired Brian Newland as senior vice president of national accounts, reporting to Lucy McQuillian, chief commercial officer.

In this newly created role, Newland will lead and manage Alto-Shaam's national chain accounts team in the successful execution of strategic objectives and growth targets by developing strong value-based relationships with key customers and partners.

Additionally, Newland will be responsible for the strategic development and tactical execution of targeted regional and national chain growth within the quick-service restaurant, supermarket retail and convenience store industry market segments.

"I am very pleased to welcome Brian to the Alto-Shaam family," McQuillian said. "He joins us with a wealth of experience across the industry and a proven track record of successfully leading commercial key accounts teams."

Prior to joining the business, Newland spent 19 years at snacks manufacturer Shearer Foods, working his way up to the role of senior vice president of retail sales.