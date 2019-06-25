People on the Move: Recognition Edition

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive recognitions at the top in the industry.

EZ Mart Stores

Leadership Texarkana named Sonja Yates Hubbard as the Texarkana's 2019 Idalee Hawkins Leader of the Year at its 10th annual Lunch With Leaders ceremony this spring.

The award is inspired by Leadership Texarkana alum Hawkins, who "set a lasting example for her willingness to give of herself for her family and community," according to the organization.

Hubbard, former CEO of EZ Mart Stores Inc., is CEO of Yates Group and board president of local economic development organization AR-TX REDI. She has served on the boards of a long list of businesses, charities and educational institutions, including CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, Arkansas Children's Hospital Foundation, Texas A&M University-Texarkana Foundation and Opportunities Inc.

RW Garcia

Robert (RW) and Margaret Garcia, pioneering founders of national, better-for-you snack brand RW Garcia, were inducted into the Specialty Food Association's 2019 Hall of Fame. They were honored at the 65th Annual Summer Fancy Food Show held June 23-25 in New York.

The Garcias started their company in 1982. They started out small, driving their van from grocery store to grocery store throughout California to sell their unique snacks into the chip aisle — well before better-for-you snacking was even a category. In 2009, RW Garcia became the first snack company ever to earn Non-GMO Project verification.

Shell

István Kapitány, executive vice president of Shell Retail, has been named the 2019 NACS European Convenience Industry Leader of the Year. The award, sponsored by Mondelēz International, was presented during the NACS Convenience Summit Europe in London.

Kapitány is a 30-plus year Shell veteran who leads a team that oversees a global network of 44,000 service stations in locations across 80 countries, employs more than 500,000 service champions and serves 30 million-plus customers daily.

Under the leadership of Kapitány, Shell Retail has revolutionized the service station model to become an all-round retail destination for on-the-go customers.

He began his career with Shell in 1987 as a store manager in Hungary. He quickly moved up the ranks, holding executive positions in Shell's downstream operations as well as globally with Shell in Germany, Hungary, South Africa and the United States.

Since 2014, under Kapitány's leadership, Shell Retail has invested in global brands partnerships with Costa Coffee and in January, Shell launched a program to deliver better food choices to on-the-go customers with globally renowned chef Jamie Oliver.