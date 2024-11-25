Pepsi Grows Snacking Business With New Acquisition Pact
PepsiCo has focused on the fresh dips category for more than 15 years, forming Sabra and Obela as 50/50 joint ventures with the Strauss Group in 2008 and 2012, respectively. Sabra has become a leading hummus brand with nearly $400 million in retail sales in the U.S.
This transaction will enable PepsiCo to continue to transform its portfolio and drive accelerated innovation to develop more products that meet the growing demand for positive choices from North American consumers, the company stated.
The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and are expected to close by the end of 2024. Additional terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.
The deal for Sabra and Obela follows PepsiCo's recent announcement to acquire Garza Food Ventures dba Siete Foods for $1.2 billion. Siete produces heritage-inspired tortillas, salsas, seasonings, sauces, cookies, snacks and more. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
Headquartered in Purchase, PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.