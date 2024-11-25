Pepsi Grows Snacking Business With New Acquisition Pact

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo Inc. is evolving its snacking business through a new acquisition pact.

The snacking manufacturer entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 50% interest in Sabra Dipping Co. LLC (Sabra) and PepsiCo-Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International GmbH (Obela), becoming the sole owner of these companies, which make Sabra and Obela products.

Sabra and Obela are currently 50/50 joint ventures that had been formed between PepsiCo and Strauss Group to manufacture, distribute and sell refrigerated dips and spreads. The Sabra joint venture is based in New York and operates in the United States and Canada. The Obela joint venture is based in Geneva and operates in Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

"As we evolve our food portfolio and bring people more choices for more occasions, our aim is to meet the growing demand for positive choices and on-the-go options," said Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America. "Nutritious, simple foods like refrigerated dips and spreads represent a space we have long desired to expand in the U.S. and Canada. We are grateful to the Strauss Group for our long and successful partnership and look forward to this next chapter for the Sabra and Obela brands, as well as the PepsiCo food portfolio."