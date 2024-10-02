PepsiCo Expands Multicultural Portfolio With $1.2B Deal

[Read more: PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Kicks Off New Campaign to Recognize Latina Entrepreneurs]

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Additional terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Siete was created 10 years ago to make heritage-inspired, Mexican-American food more widely available. Now we're excited to embrace a new era with PepsiCo and bring our inclusive, better-for-you products to more people," said Miguel Garza, CEO and cofounder of Siete Foods. "We hope this next chapter for Siete serves as inspiration for other Latino businesses, showing that it's possible to build a thriving brand that honors our heritage and celebrates our culture."

Centerview Partners acted as lead financial advisor to PepsiCo. Citi also served as financial advisor, while Gibson Dunn & Crutcher acted as PepsiCo’s legal advisor. Lazard acted as financial advisor, while acted Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Armbrust & Brownto acted as legal advisors to Siete.

Headquartered in Purchase, PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.