PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Kicks Off New Campaign to Recognize Latina Entrepreneurs

"With Latina entrepreneurs launching businesses at six times the national rate, the Jefa-Owned campaign is crucial in supporting their growth and success," said Evelyn Barahona, USHCC senior vice president, Educational Fund. "We are proud to champion these efforts, which align with our commitment to ensure that jefas across the country have everything they need to thrive and continue their vital contributions to the American economy."

Central to this year's campaign is a new grant and mentorship program designed to address the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will award $200,000 in grants to 20 women entrepreneurs in the food and beverage category to grow and scale their business. The grant application period will be open from Aug. 20 to Sept. 27.

Grant recipients will also gain access to the Business Health Accelerator and Boost Camp, a digital community space offering business coaching workshops on mentorship, networking and more.

Additionally, all grant recipients will receive access to the PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program, a five-week series which includes personalized consultations on delivery logistics, technology, marketing and search engine optimization, a package valued at about $12,000 per participant.

"We launched Jefa-Owned in 2022 to shine a spotlight on Latina-owned small businesses while helping to address the unique challenges they face at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey," said Esperanza Teasdale, vice president and general manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Three years into this effort, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos has supported hundreds of jefa-owned businesses through various programs and initiatives and remains committed to helping them thrive, through financial, educational, and community building resources."

"Jefa Hour" Movement

On Aug. 23, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will host the first-ever "Jefa Hour" initiative from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. The national call-to-action invites foodies and restaurant-goers across the country to discover, dine and celebrate Hispanic cuisine at their local Latina-owned restaurants.

To make it easier to discover local eats, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos curated a list of diverse Latina-owned restaurants in key cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.