PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Kicks Off New Campaign to Recognize Latina Entrepreneurs

Jefa-Owned is a national campaign that aims to provide business-building resources and enhance business visibility for Latina entrepreneurs.
Danielle Romano
PURCHASE, N.Y. — In celebration of National Latina Day (Aug. 20) PepsiCo Inc. kicked off year three of its signature Jefa-Owned (owned by a Latina boss) program to recognize the economic, cultural and community contributions of Jefa-Owned businesses.

Launched in 2022, Jafa-Owned is a national visibility campaign powered by PepsiCo's Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) platform. It aims to provide business-building resources, enhance business visibility and build community for Latina entrepreneurs. 

In partnership with actress and philanthropist Stephanie Beatriz and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos launched a national effort to shine a spotlight on Latina entrepreneurs and encourage consumers to dine at jefa-owned businesses.

"With Latina entrepreneurs launching businesses at six times the national rate, the Jefa-Owned campaign is crucial in supporting their growth and success," said Evelyn Barahona, USHCC senior vice president, Educational Fund. "We are proud to champion these efforts, which align with our commitment to ensure that jefas across the country have everything they need to thrive and continue their vital contributions to the American economy."

Central to this year's campaign is a new grant and mentorship program designed to address the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will award $200,000 in grants to 20 women entrepreneurs in the food and beverage category to grow and scale their business. The grant application period will be open from Aug. 20 to Sept. 27.

Grant recipients will also gain access to the Business Health Accelerator and Boost Camp, a digital community space offering business coaching workshops on mentorship, networking and more. 

Additionally, all grant recipients will receive access to the PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program, a five-week series which includes personalized consultations on delivery logistics, technology, marketing and search engine optimization, a package valued at about $12,000 per participant. 

"We launched Jefa-Owned in 2022 to shine a spotlight on Latina-owned small businesses while helping to address the unique challenges they face at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey," said Esperanza Teasdale, vice president and general manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Three years into this effort, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos has supported hundreds of jefa-owned businesses through various programs and initiatives and remains committed to helping them thrive, through financial, educational, and community building resources."

"Jefa Hour" Movement

On Aug. 23, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will host the first-ever "Jefa Hour" initiative from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. The national call-to-action invites foodies and restaurant-goers across the country to discover, dine and celebrate Hispanic cuisine at their local Latina-owned restaurants. 

To make it easier to discover local eats, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos curated a list of diverse Latina-owned restaurants in key cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami. 

PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Jefa Owned 2024 kick-off
From left: Evelyn Barahona (United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce); Stephanie Beatriz; Maria Gonzalez (owner, Bistró Casa Azul); and Esperanza Teasdale (PepsiCo)

Beatriz, a long-standing advocate for Latina equality and representation across industries, joins PepsiCo and the USHCC to bring awareness to unique challenges facing Latina small business owners while promoting Latina restaurants and businesses across the country during "Jefa Hour" and beyond. 

"In recent years, we've seen an amazing wave of support for Latinas across all areas of business. That's why I'm so honored to serve as an ambassador for the Jefa-Owned campaign and contribute to the spark for renewed Latina empowerment," Beatriz said. "I love the idea behind the 'Jefa Hour' initiative because we can make a significant impact on their businesses in just a couple hours." 

Jefa Empowerment Sessions

During the month of August, PepsiCo is also hosting a series of Jefa Empowerment Sessions in four major cities across the country for women small business owners. These intimate events feature influential voices in the areas of business development, leadership, women empowerment and more, including executives from the USHCC and PepsiCo. 

The sessions aim to create a stronger sense of community and further strengthen the economic and entrepreneurial prowess of Latina small business owners. Jefa Empowerment Sessions will be held at:

  • Bistró Casa Azul in New York City (Aug. 26)
  • Zingo Tacos in Los Angeles (Aug. 27) 
  • Dora's Bakery and Bistro in Miami (Aug. 28)
  • Mi Tierra in Chicago (Aug. 29)

Attendance at the Jefa Empowerment Sessions is limited. RSVP is required. 

"Latina entrepreneurs are not just building businesses; they are driving innovation, inclusion and vibrancy within the economic landscape," said Antonio Escalona, senior vice president, Emerging Business, PepsiCo Foods North America. "We are proud to join forces with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to support entrepreneurs in turning their visions into reality and strengthen the jefa community at large." 

Headquartered in Purchase, PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. 

