PepsiCo Selects Winner for Annual Greenhouse Accelerator Program

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo Inc. selected ¡Ya Oaxaca!, a food company that crafts artisanal Mexican mole sauces, adobos and salsas, as the winner of the ninth class of the Greenhouse Accelerator.

This year marks the second year of the Greenhouse Accelerator Program: Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) Edition, which aims to elevate emerging high-potential consumer packaged food and beverage companies inspired by Hispanic flavors and culture that are better for people and the planet.

¡Ya Oaxaca! products, with ingredients sourced and produced in Mexico, capture the bold and diverse flavors of Oaxaca, making it easy to prepare authentic, chef-crafted and all-natural Mexican meals for any occasion, the company stated. ¡Ya Oaxaca! will receive a $100,000 grant and other resources to scale operations and grow the business.