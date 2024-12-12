PepsiCo Selects Winner for Annual Greenhouse Accelerator Program
¡Ya Oaxaca! will receive a $100,000 grant and other resources to scale operations and grow the business.
The PepsiCo Selection Committee chose ¡Ya Oaxaca!, founded by Chef Susana Trilling and her sons Kaelin Ulrich, Jesse Ulrich-Trilling and Azul Couzens, from eight finalists for applying the mentorship learnings to grow its revenue by 350%, expand retail distribution by 200% and enhance operational efficiencies to improve gross product margins.
Throughout the accelerator, each finalist received a $20,000 grant and hands-on coaching from PepsiCo experts across research and development, supply chain, design and other key areas. This support was tailored to help finalists tackle specific business challenges, including building brand awareness, go-to-market strategies, supply chain issues and other specialized needs.