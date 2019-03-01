PepsiCo Unveils Fleet of Snackbots at California University

Building on the initial successes of its Hello Goodness vending platform, PepsiCo has expanded the idea of curated convenience into new formats, locations and experiences to deliver 50,000 touchpoints by the end of the year. The snackbot is part of this effort, catering healthier options 24/7, according to the company.

Members of the University of the Pacific community can order food and drinks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. via the snackbot app to be delivered to more than 50 designated areas across the 175-acre campus. The ordering app is available for iOS with a University of the Pacific email address.

The fleet of bots have a range of more than 20 miles on a single charge, and are equipped with camera and headlights that allow it to see and navigate carefully in full darkness or rain, as well as all-wheel drive capabilities for handling curbs and steep hills.

"We're thrilled to welcome snackbot to our campus, along with its convenient and nourishing options," said Matt Camino, director of e-commerce at University of the Pacific, Stockton. "This innovative technology from PepsiCo is enhancing campus life for our students, staff and faculty alike, who have embraced this new way of snacking from PepsiCo."

