Performance Food Group Brings Convenience Ops Under Core-Mark Banner

RICHMOND, Va. — Performance Food Group (PFG) is aligning its convenience business Core-Mark brand.

The decision comes one year after PFG closed on its acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc., expanding its geographic reach and market diversification into the convenience channel.

That transaction followed PFG's deal for Eby-Brown Co. LLC in 2019.

"We’re excited to bring together two best-in-class organizations under the Core-Mark brand," said Craig Hoskins, president and chief operating officer, PFG. "The Core-Mark integration continues to go well, and we believe that combining our convenience companies under the powerful Core-Mark brand positions PFG for future success.

"We are confident our convenience business creates the best combination of talented and experienced people, marketing programs, technology solutions and food offerings, which we believe will deliver unparalleled value to our retail partners," Hoskins added.

Now operating as Core-Mark, the convenience business of PFG services more than 50,000 customers through 39 distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

"The Eby-Brown legacy was built upon great customer partnerships, product and program innovation, and a genuine appreciation for its hard-working associates," said Scott McPherson, executive vice president and president and CEO of convenience, PFG. "These values align with Core-Mark's strategic approach, bringing retailers the best value two of our industry's wholesale leaders have to offer.

"I'm excited for our customers who will have a growing portfolio of ways to increase sales and profits, and for our associates who have greater career growth opportunities with this combination, McPherson added.

Based in Richmond, PFG has a nationwide network of more than 150 distribution facilities. It markets and delivers food and related products to 300,000-plus locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores.