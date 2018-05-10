Perseverance Personified

NEWARK, N.J. — On Sept. 11, 2001, Melissa Stockwell, clad in her ROTC uniform, was sitting in a classroom with her fellow cadets at the University of Colorado Boulder when news broke of the coordinated terror attacks on American soil. It was in that college classroom that Stockwell learned her life, like that of countless others, was about to change for good.

"It was that day that our instructor kind of told us that it wouldn’t so much be a matter of if we would deploy over to a foreign country, but more a matter of when," Stockwell told Convenience Store News. "So, I knew my life would probably change pretty drastically and that I’d be wearing a military uniform on foreign soil at some point."

Stockwell was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army in May 2002 and had her boots on the ground in Iraq as a first lieutenant in 2004. A mere three weeks into her tour, a vehicle Stockwell was traveling in through central Baghdad on a routine convoy was struck by a roadwise bomb. In the blast, she lost her left leg above the knee.

Stockwell, the first American female soldier to lose a limb in Iraq, is delivering the keynote speech at this year’s Top Women in Convenience awards gala Oct. 8 at the 2018 NACS Show in Las Vegas. A recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for her service, she hopes to instill in the gathered audience not just a positive attitude toward accomplishing whatever one sets their mind to, but also a greater appreciation of life.

While Stockwell knew her life was about to change forever that Tuesday as a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder, she could not have been prepared for the changes that would ensue after coming face-to-face with the reality of losing one of her legs at the young age of 24, in the very early days of her first tour with the Army.

'Let's Move Forward'

"My leg was gone at the scene," Stockwell recalled. "When I found out that I had been injured, it was that my leg was gone. Obviously, it was a little bit of shock, you can imagine, after being 24 years old with both legs and suddenly missing one."

But Stockwell, in what seems to be a constant in her character, was quick to see what many might consider as a nearly impossibly daunting hurdle instead as something she could and would clear. What’s more, Stockwell found some solace in knowing that it was her who had the challenge before her, rather than one of the men and women serving at her side.

"I knew that I was strong enough to get through it, that I had a strong support system," she said. "I remember being thankful that it was myself and not another one of my soldiers, and just kind of the ‘let’s move forward’ attitude from day one."

Part of moving forward for Stockwell was receiving the care and treatment she needed to recover from her life-altering injury at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. It was during her time there that Stockwell, a lifelong athlete, was turned onto the idea of becoming a Paralympian.

"I sat in this room and listened as this guy told me that if I trained hard enough, dedicated myself to a sport, that I could compete at the Paralympic Games on the world’s biggest athletic stage for somebody with a disability. I could wear a uniform with USA on it," said Stockwell. "So, a dream was born pretty quickly."

Stockwell is a veteran of the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing where she competed in a trio of swimming events, and is now training for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. In the intervening years, she has found success as a triathlete, winning the Women’s TRI-2 (above the knee amputee) class three years in a row (2010-2012).