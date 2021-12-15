PetroCard Purchases Oregon Fuel Distributor

KENT, Wash. — Commercial fuel distributor PetroCard Inc. finalized its acquisition of the assets of Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC (MNOP), a Salem, Ore.-based family-owned fuel and lubricant distributor.

MNOP operates bulk fuel locations throughout Oregon in addition to a network of Pacific Pride and CFN commercial cardlock fueling stations.

It also provides bulk fuel deliveries with a fleet of local delivery trucks and truck and trailer transports. The company is a distributor of quality lubricants and operates several facilities, including a large warehouse facility adjacent to its main office location, according to the announcement.

"By adding Marc Nelson Oil Products' operations to our existing network, we not only offer customers greater access and convenience, but we also strengthen our position as a leading fuel provider in the region. PetroCard is well-positioned to support the growing mobility needs of our customers, many of whom are providers of essential goods and services across the Northwest," said Laura Yellig, president and CEO of PetroCard.

"We are thrilled to welcome all of MNOP's dedicated employees to the PetroCard team, and know that together, we will continue to provide customers with access to quality fuel and lubricant products and solutions that provide long-term value. We continually strive to meet our customers where they are today and to take them where they want to go," she added.

PetroCard will operate the existing MNOP lines of business, fuel locations and offices under the PetroCard name. Its customers now have access to a network approaching 100 cardlock stations throughout Washington and Oregon.

"MNOP and the Nelson family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers that have supported us over the past 85 years, many whom have been with us for decades," said MNOP President Peter Nelson. "We've sincerely enjoyed supporting you and your businesses over the years and our employees look forward to continuing to support your fuel and lubricant needs well into the future as part of the expanded PetroCard team."

Headquartered in Kent, PetroCard is the largest commercial fuel cardlock operator in the Northwest and is committed to growing its network of Pacific Pride and CFN stations, retail network options and on-site mobile fueling services for commercial fleet customers.