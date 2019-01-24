Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores of Iowa Association Takes on New Name

URBANDALE, Iowa — Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores of Iowa (PMCI), which represents fuel distributors, cooperatives, convenience and grocery stores, refiners, biofuel producers and other industry firms, is relaunching itself as FUELIowa effective immediately.

The change in name and brand is accompanied by a new logo.

The new branding strategy succinctly captures the important role played by independently owned local businesses which provide fuel for vehicles, equipment and heating, according to association representatives.

"For more than 80 years, we've been a strong voice and resource for Iowa's fuel industry," said Dawn Carlson, president and CEO of FUELIowa. "Now our new brand, name, and logo truly exemplify what our members do every day to support local consumers and fuel Iowa's economy.

"Our members are at the forefront of providing quality and innovative fuel choices in small towns and major cities throughout the state. As a result, Iowans have easy access to the best gasoline, diesel, propane, ethanol, biodiesel and other liquid fuels available," Carlson added.

FUELIowa unveiled the new brand, name and logo internally at its recent 82nd Annual Meeting.

Under its former name, FUELIowa has served as Iowa's fuel experts since 1937, advocating for innovative and quality fuel options, consumer and environmental protection and fairness in the marketplace. FUELIowa also provides essential business services to help its members thrive, in addition to representing the industry's advocacy initiatives.