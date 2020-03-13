Petroleum Services Co. Exits the Convenience Channel

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Petroleum Services Co. LLC (PSC) exited the convenience store industry after selling its eight retail locations to Twin City Iowa, based in Jacksonville, Fla.

The stores are located in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City metropolitan areas. They operate as Hawkeye Convenience Stores with Sinclair branded fuel.

"We are very pleased that Twin City has purchased our convenience stores, and with this sale, PSC has exited our convenience store operation," said PSC President and CEO Scott Cornish.

PSC retained NRC Realty & Capital Advisors to markets its retail assets, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"NRC has known Hish Mubaidin, the owner of Twin City, for many years, and we believe that these stores are a good fit for them," said Dennis Ruben, executive managing director, NRC.