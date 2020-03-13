Press enter to search
Close search

Petroleum Services Co. Exits the Convenience Channel

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Petroleum Services Co. Exits the Convenience Channel

03/13/2020
Hawkeye c-stores

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Petroleum Services Co. LLC (PSC) exited the convenience store industry after selling its eight retail locations to Twin City Iowa, based in Jacksonville, Fla.

The stores are located in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City metropolitan areas. They operate as Hawkeye Convenience Stores with Sinclair branded fuel.

"We are very pleased that Twin City has purchased our convenience stores, and with this sale, PSC has exited our convenience store operation," said PSC President and CEO Scott Cornish.

PSC retained NRC Realty & Capital Advisors to markets its retail assets, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"NRC has known Hish Mubaidin, the owner of Twin City, for many years, and we believe that these stores are a good fit for them," said Dennis Ruben, executive managing director, NRC.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

a Hawkeye Convenience Store
Small Operator
Hawkeye Convenience Stores Up for Sale
Circle K Logo
Mergers and Acquisitions
Circle K Closes Deal for Carls Oil Co.
Logo for Kwik Chek Convenience Stores
Mergers and Acquisitions
Cleo's C-store Chain Changes Hands in Texas
Top 20 Growth Chains
Convenience Retailing Becomes a Game of Grow or Go