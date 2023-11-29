PFSbrands to Expand With Moser's Foods Acquisition

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — Branded foodservice solutions provider Pro Food Systems Inc. (PFSbrands) is expanding its presence in Missouri with the acquisition of Show Me Oil Co.

As part of the transaction, PFSbrands will pick up one convenience store and eight grocery stores in the mid-Missouri area operating under the Moser's Foods banner.

Locally owned family grocery store chain Moser's was established in 1982 by founder and president Roger Moser and his wife Jeanie Moser with the purchase of an existing grocery store in Fulton, Mo. Prior to operating grocery stores, Moser's first business venture was the Show Me Oil service station in Auxvasse, Mo.

Roger Moser worked at the service station as a teenager and later purchased it at the age of 19. Thereafter, he purchased and operated more than a dozen service stations. The original location in Auxvasse is the only remaining c-store owned by Roger Moser, and it continues to serve as the first and longest operating Champs Chicken location.

"I am pleased to be selling our business to a local company that will allow our Moser's legacy to continue. All of our dedicated employees will be able to become employee-owners at PFSbrands and will have the opportunity to maintain their current positions," Roger said. "I've been doing business with PFSbrands for over 25 years so I am confident that their leadership team will continue to operate the stores with the same high standards of excellence, commitment to quality and a commitment to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Holts Summit, PFSbrands encompasses more than 2,000 branded foodservice locations in 39 states, operating mostly in convenience stores and grocery stores. Its brands include Champs Chicken, BluTaco and Hangar 54 Pizza. In 2017, PFSbrands became 100 percent employee owned.

"Today marks a momentous occasion for PFSbrands as we begin making plans to welcome the entire Moser's team into our thriving environment. Now operating nine Champs Chicken locations, Roger has been a customer, friend, family member and mentor of mine for over 30 years. This acquisition is more than a business transaction; it's a union of two companies that share a deep commitment to quality, values, and community involvement," said PFSbrands founder and CEO Shawn Burcham.

"We're proud to be integrating Moser's into our operations and we're excited to extend our employee-ownership model to their dedicated team. Our journey with Moser's represents a new chapter in our story, one where we will continue to innovate and grow, while staying true to the core values that have driven our mutual success," he continued. "We're looking forward to bringing our combined strengths to the mid-Missouri communities and beyond, as we continue to redefine excellence in the retail food sector."

Transaction Details

Moser's Foods will remain under local ownership while continuing to operate under its well-established brand. Steve Black will oversee the newly established Retail Division of PFSbrands as chief operating officer. He also has oversight of the marketing, technology, research and development, purchasing and field operations divisions.

Additionally, Clint Adams will join PFSbrands as senior vice president - Retail Store Operations in February 2024 and will play a role in the transition process. Upon finalizing the acquisition in March 2025, Adams is set to assume the position of president of the Retail Division within PFSbrands.

"As we embark on this exciting journey, I am thrilled to be joining PFSbrands, a company known for its innovation, open-book leadership, and employee-focused culture. My role in this transition is to ensure that Moser's not only retains its unique identity but also thrives under the expanded capabilities and resources of PFSbrands. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the grocery sector to drive this vision forward, enhancing our service offerings and deepening our community connections," Adams said. "I also look forward to working with all of the Moser's team and helping them to grow in their careers. Together, we're set to create a new benchmark in the grocery industry."