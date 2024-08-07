Philip Morris International Invests in U.S. Alternative Tobacco Market
The company has also pushed back the anticipated test launch of its IQOS heated tobacco product. Originally given the greenlight by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year and scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2024, the plan has been moved back to later in the year, with the introduction of IQOS now anticipated for the fourth quarter, Reuters reported.
Despite the agency authorization and the availability of similar products in 27 international markets, health campaigns and anti-smoking advocates have pushed back on the device's authorization, sending letters to regulators accusing the company of misrepresenting past regulatory decisions, the news outlet continued.
In the meantime, Philip Morris continues to wait on FDA approval for its other alternative tobacco products, including the IQOS ILUMA. Though IQOS smoking devices had been available via Altria Group Inc., an agreement to transfer the rights to Philip Morris meant new premarket tobacco product applications were needed for the updated versions, including the ILUMA.
Approval for the ILUMA device is anticipated for sometime in late 2025.