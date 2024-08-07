Philip Morris International Invests in U.S. Alternative Tobacco Market

STAMFORD, Conn. — Philip Morris International announced its intentions to invest $600 million in a new, Colorado-based manufacturing facility for Zyn nicotine patches even as it has pushed back the release of one of its other alternative tobacco products.

The plant is expected to open in 2025 and would create 500 jobs, according to Reuters. The decision to expand came from strong sales for Zyn, which entered the U.S. market after Philip Morris purchased the product's original parent company, Swedish Match, in 2022.

According to the news outlet, these plans build off of the company's work to create alternatives to traditional cigarettes amid greater health awareness and stricter regulation. However, how quickly those plans can come to fruition remains somewhat uncertain, as sales on Zyn.com have been suspended following a subpoena from the District of Columbia, which requested information about Philip Morris' compliance with the state's 2022 ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco.