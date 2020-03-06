Phillips 66 Adds More Ease & Value to Mobile Pay

HOUSTON — As more consumers get back on the road, Phillips 66 is delivering more ease and savings to those who use their My Phillips 66, My 76 and My Conoco mobile apps for gas purchases.

Through Sept. 30, Phillips 66 is offering drivers a 25-cents-off per gallon deal. Consumers can combine the everyday mobile savings of 15-cents-off per gallon with an additional 10-cents-per-gallon discount using Direct Pay with their ACH debit product, Chase Pay or their Phillips 66, 76 or Conoco Drive Savvy Rewards credit card.

The 15-cents-per-gallon discount is good on purchases up to 30 gallons every time a consumer fills up during a promotional period, not just the first time, Phillips 66 noted.

Additionally, to make filing up a more touchless experience and safer way to pay, Phillips 66 removed the four-digit passcode previously required for mobile pay transaction at the pump beginning in March.

"In these challenging times, we know consumers are focused on saving money and staying safe. With our mobile pay apps, we're helping them to do both," said Rod Palmer, general manager, branded marketing for Phillips 66.

Houston-based Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,000 outlets, Phillips 66's U.S. marketing business supplies Top Tier detergent gasolines under the Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands.