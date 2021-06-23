Phillips 66 & CITGO Expand Financing Partnerships With Synchrony

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 Co. and CITGO Petroleum Corp. extended their partnerships with Synchrony by signing new multi-year agreements with the premier consumer financial services company.

As part of its extended financing collaboration with Phillips 66, which has existed for nearly 10 years, Synchrony is offering Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 credit cardholders more ways to earn rewards and more places to use the card. New benefits include improved cardholder rewards, enhanced security, promotional financing and the ability to make purchases anywhere across Synchrony's network of more than one million automotive merchants in the United States.

Consumer Phillip 66 branded credit cardholders will now save on every gallon purchased with a Phillips 66, Conoco, 76 and Phillips 66 Aviation credit card. Savings will be at least three cents per gallon via a price reduction on card swipe transactions at branded locations. They will save at least five cents per gallon on transactions through the My Phillips 66, My Conoco and My 76 Mobile App.

Cardholders can add card savings in these apps with other mobile wallet promotions to provide even greater savings.

The new Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded cards include an enhanced EMV chip that offers increased security and provides access to more than 500,000 ATMs nationwide through the PULSE Network. Cardholders can use their new cards to make purchases at more than one million auto-related merchant locations nationwide in the Synchrony Car Care network. Cardholders will also automatically qualify for deferred interest promotional financing for the first six months on purchases of non-fuel goods and services costing $199 or more.

"Our consumers' experiences with their Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded credit cards are very important to us," said Rod Palmer, general manager, branded marketing, Phillips 66. "We value our long-standing relationship with Synchrony and extending it makes perfect sense. Adding a new layer of tightened security, access to a huge network of ATMs nationwide, and the financing options available with Synchrony Car Care will help enhance our cardholders' satisfaction and brand loyalty."

In addition to more traditional purchases such as gas, parts and service, tires and oil changes, customers can use Synchrony Car Care for parking, car washes, public transportation, car rentals, rideshare, tolls, auto insurance and more.

"Synchrony is proud to deepen our relationship with Phillips 66," said Curtis Howse, CEO, payment solutions, Synchrony. "Nearly half a million loyal customers use the Phillips 66 credit card and we look forward to offering them enhanced benefits and services to help with all their automotive needs."

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company based in Houston.

The multi-year extension of the strategic partnership between CITGO and Synchrony highlights Synchrony's commitment to offer CITGO customers with enhanced purchasing options and more benefits, the company said.

As part of the extension, Synchrony will continue to manage and service the CITGO Rewards Credit Card Program and expand the program to include the benefits of Synchrony Car Care, in addition to the newly designed CITGO-branded EMV chip-enabled card.

"A big part of our overarching strategy is providing a comprehensive suite of consumer payment options, including mobile payments and an enhanced CITGO Rewards Card," said Kevin Kinney, CITGO general manager brand equity development. "By extending our relationship with Synchrony, our CITGO Rewards cardholders will now have access to enhanced security features, the continued ability to save on every fill-up, and the added benefits from being part of the Synchrony Car Care program. As we continue working together, our cardholders can expect even more new and exciting features soon."

CITGO Rewards Card account holders will continue to earn 10 cents in fuel statement credits on every gallon of CITGO gas purchased for the first three months from the date their account is opened, and five cents in fuel statement credits on every gallon of CITGO gas purchased after the first three months.

As with the Phillips 66 partnership, CITGO Rewards Card account holders will have access to 500,000-plus ATMs through the Pulse Network, and the cards will enable purchases at over one million locations nationwide in the Synchrony Car Care network. Cardholders will automatically qualify for deferred interest promotional financing for the first six months on purchases of non-fuel goods and services costing $199 or more.

"Our partnership with CITGO has continued to grow through a dynamic environment. We constantly strive to improve customer experience, build functionality and collaborate with our partners to build brand loyalty," Howse said. "This extended partnership with the availability of Synchrony Car Care for all CITGO Rewards credit card holders is yet another example of how we do this."

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. It transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of more than 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.