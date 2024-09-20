Phillips 66 Expands Brand Licensing Into New Regions

Phillips 66 already features more than 1,400 licensing sites within its network.

"The expansion of our brand licensing offering helps usher in an era of growth and opportunity for our branded network," said Ryan Ebright, manager, branded sales, Phillips 66. "Expanding the offering presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage the brand power of Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 throughout the United States. We look forward to introducing our brands to new communities and building lasting relationships."

Licensees will gain multiple advantages in marketing and outreach support, according to the company. Operators will be able to access recognizable brands; premium branding and modern image programs; flexible supply options; innovative programs; and the Fuel Forward mobile app, alongside award-winning marketing and advertising.

Licensees may also find operational support through Phillips 66's 24/7 help desk, dedicated account specialists and business consultants with extensive market and industry expertise.

"Our brands hold strong, nationwide brand recognition that helps build consumer loyalty and drive traffic to sites," said Ebright. "By leveraging our expertise, resources and customer support, our brand licensing is designed to drive growth and success for our licensees."

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66's portfolio includes midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing and specialties businesses. The company's retail network includes 7,500 sites under the Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands and extends across Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the United States.