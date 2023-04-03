Phillips 66 Expands Partnership With Upside

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Phillips 66 expanded its partnership with retail technology company Upside and plans to offer personalized cashback promotions to attract new customers at more Phillips 66 sites in 2023.

According to Phillips 66, the expansion builds on a successful relationship last year, with sites maintaining an average 82 percent return on investment across its participating network, and on average, earning an additional $1.82 for every $1 spent with Upside.

Upside also drove nearly 4 percent of all gallons through the nearly 1,500 participating Phillips 66 sites.

"We're always looking for new ways to provide value to our customers," said Ryan Ebright, manager of branded sales at Phillips 66. "Upside's approach has driven incremental traffic and new profit to our customers' stations. We look forward to growing with Upside."

The two companies plan to increase the number of participating sites on the platform, helping more stations take advantage of proven incremental value.

"It's clear that Phillips 66 is deeply committed to creating the best possible experience for its station owners and customers," said Alex Kinnier, Upside co-founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to continue supporting Phillips 66, its stations, and customers in a way that's measurable and proven."

Phillips 66 has been working with the Upside platform since 2019.

Upside works with more than 50,000 gas stations, convenience stores, grocers and restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Its mobile and partner apps reach more than 30 million consumers.

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66's portfolio includes midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses.