Phillips 66 Extends Consumer Experience Measurement Program

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 renewed its partnership with Market Force Information for another five years.

The companies first joined forces to design and implement a consumer experience program in 2007.

Phillips 66 sells its products to networks of marketers, resellers and dealers under three brands: Phillips 66, Conoco and 76. To help sites meet brand standards, the company employs measurement tools from Market Force, including consumer satisfaction surveys, monthly mystery shopping and semi-annual brand compliance audits for all its sites.

"We've been pleased with the measurable results we've realized through our consumer experience program with Market Force," said Mike O'Connor, manager, marketing programs for Phillips 66. "The insights we've gained through our partnership have allowed us to better serve our customers and consumers with a superior experience, which, in turn, increases the financial performance of our sites."

Additionally, Phillips 66 uses Market Force's KnowledgeForce platform, which funnels data streams from all measurement tools — including call center data — into a comprehensive view of how its locations are performing.

KnowledgeForce analytics provide insights into loyalty and financial modeling, allowing Phillips 66 to measure the variables that affect satisfaction and determine where improvements are needed to drive fuel sales.



"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Phillips 66," said Gail Funderburk, vice president of strategy at Market Force. "They continue to collaborate with us and innovate how we help them assess operational execution, as well as communicate the value of consumer experience insights across their system of operating partners. They are a world-class operation and their willingness to implement new and unique approaches to consumer experience with us helps them lead their industry."



Houston-based Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company that provides gasoline products to more than 7,500 independently owned sites across the country.

Market Force Information, based in Louisville, Colo., is a customer experience management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses.