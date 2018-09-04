Phillips 66 to Integrate Masterpass Into My Phillips 66 App

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 plans to roll out Mastercard’s Masterpass digital payment service on its My Phillips 66 App later this year.

Masterpass securely stores customer payment information, including their card and shipping details, as well as payment preference. Once integrated into the My Phillips 66 App, it will give customers a simple and secure way to pay both at the pump and in-store.

“With Masterpass integrated into our Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 apps, consumers will enjoy a simple and secure fueling experience,” said Rod Palmer, general manager, marketing services for Phillips 66. “Masterpass will give our consumers more choice when buying gasoline and goods at Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded sites.”

In the coming months, Masterpass will be accepted at the more than 6,500 Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 locations across the United States.