Phillips 66 to Partner With GetUpside Across Its Nationwide Network

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 now offers the GetUpside platform at Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 gas stations nationwide.

Its strategic agreement with Getupside makes it available at 22,000 locations from coast to coast, and 20 percent of all gas stations east of the Mississippi River, according to the company.

"We are excited to work with GetUpside and offer their platform to our consumers," said Rod Palmer, general manager, branded marketing, Phillips 66 Co. "Like GetUpside, we are committed to growth and are focused on implementing innovative solutions to drive incremental traffic to our branded sites. We think GetUpside will enhance our offering and help us to continue to provide an exceptional consumer experience."

The GetUpside technology platform provides personalized consumer offers to increase profits for retailers. Cash back offers are delivered through a mobile app, incentivizing new customers to visit a particular location and existing ones to visit more often, according to the company. Retailers only need to provide anonymized transaction logs and continue business as usual.

"We are ecstatic about this agreement with Phillips 66," said Alex Kinnier, GetUpside co-founder and CEO. "They are a forward-thinking organization that sees the value of personalization and strict measurement to provide profitable, incremental gallons. The platform will bring a competitive edge to Phillips 66's impressive station footprint."

Houston-based Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, Phillips 66's U.S. marketing business supplies Top Tier detergent gasolines under the Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands.