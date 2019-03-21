Phillips 66 Provides Outside EMV Capability to Its Network of Branded Sites

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 officially released outdoors EMV acceptance at the forecourt following extensive testing of Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Passport version 11.02 software.

This marks a significant step towards enabling all Phillips 66 retailers to offer greater consumer protection by processing EMV chip card transactions at fuel dispensers, according to the companies.

Over a six-month period, Phillips 66 performed hundreds of thousands of EMV transactions at beta sites across the United States and released outside EMV software across its network of branded sites running the Gilbarco Passport point of sale system.

"Providing capability to process more secure transactions at the pump is the newest benefit to the Phillips 66 suite of technological advantages, along with items like our state-of-the-art mobile payment app," says Todd Horinek, director — payments technology, Phillips 66. "We are excited to offer Gilbarco's Passport solution and be one of the first companies to provide outside EMV capability to our network of Phillip 66, 76 and Conoco branded sites."

Gilbarco was the first to release software enabling outdoor EMV and has since completed over 6 million chip card transactions at the dispenser, the company said.

"With the October 2020 liability shift fast approaching, we continue to prioritize our development efforts to ensure Gilbarco customers have the ability to eliminate fraud at their sites. Partnering with Phillips 66 to enable outdoor EMV provides their retailers the opportunity to beat the compliance deadline with a seamless set of products" said Chris Whitley, vice president of marketing and sales at Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

Houston-based Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, Phillips 66' U.S. marketing business supplies Top Tier detergent gasolines under the Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands.