Phillips 66 & WEX Extend Exclusive Private-Label Card Services Pact

HOUSTON and PORTLAND, Maine — Phillips 66 and WEX are extending their exclusive private-label card services pact.

As part of the multi-year extension, financial technology service provider WEX will be the exclusive provider of private-label and universal fleet card services for Phillips 66, whose network of branded marketers and dealers operate approximately 7,500 outlets.

"Phillips 66 is excited to extend our relationship with WEX, and we look forward to expanding our suite of fleet payment products to our growing customer base," said John Barbour, manager of payments and card services at Phillips 66. "Our relationship with WEX has allowed us to leverage our strong brand presence in-market by combining it with WEX's superior program flexibility and deep customer insights. The result has been a more loyal fleet customer who we know is backed by the leading service in the industry."

Phillips 66 and WEX first partnered in 2010 to develop a comprehensive sales and marketing engine that relies on emerging payment technologies to support fleet customers and independent marketers and dealers, according to the companies.

"We're proud to deepen our relationship with Phillips 66 and to leverage its powerful market presence, which has expanded nationally over the last few years," said Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager of Small Business and Channel Partnerships at WEX. "This extension reflects our mutual commitment to grow together by providing innovative payment solutions, world-class service, and a dedicated team to help Phillips 66 build its customer base and increase brand loyalty to the iconic Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 brands."

Houston-based Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Its U.S. marketing business supplies Top Tier detergent gasolines under the Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands.