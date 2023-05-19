PHOTO GALLERY: 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners Celebrated

NASHVILLE — The theme of this year's Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) event was "Making Foodservice the Centerpiece of Your Convenience Store Business." So, it was fitting that five c-store retailers that have made foodservice their top priority were honored during the event with 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards.

Each year, CSNews recognizes c-store retailers that are raising the bar on quality, service and innovation in the foodservice category. Now in its 12th year, the Foodservice Innovators Awards program has been recognizing best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers since 2012. Winners are chosen annually by the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council, a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields.

Emceed by CSNews Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo, the awards ceremony celebrated:

Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year: Dash In Food Stores

Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Foodservice Innovator to Watch: Curby’s Express Market

Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations: High’s

Foodservice Innovator of the Year: Kum & Go LC

Before presenting the grand prize of the evening to Kum & Go, Longo shared that this year marks the first time that the Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store chain is being honored in the Foodservice Innovators Awards program. “Judges praised Kum & Go’s fresh, inviting and customizable new made-to-order menu, as well as the super creative way in which the company is marketing the new program and thinking outside the box,” he said.