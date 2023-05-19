Advertisement
05/19/2023

PHOTO GALLERY: 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners Celebrated

A ceremony was held during this year’s Convenience Foodservice Exchange event.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

NASHVILLE The theme of this year's Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) event was "Making Foodservice the Centerpiece of Your Convenience Store Business." So, it was fitting that five c-store retailers that have made foodservice their top priority were honored during the event with 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards.

Each year, CSNews recognizes c-store retailers that are raising the bar on quality, service and innovation in the foodservice category. Now in its 12th year, the Foodservice Innovators Awards program has been recognizing best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers since 2012. Winners are chosen annually by the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council, a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields.

Emceed by CSNews Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo, the awards ceremony celebrated:

  • Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year: Dash In Food Stores  
  • Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
  • Foodservice Innovator to Watch: Curby’s Express Market 
  • Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations: High’s
  • Foodservice Innovator of the Year: Kum & Go LC

Before presenting the grand prize of the evening to Kum & Go, Longo shared that this year marks the first time that the Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store chain is being honored in the Foodservice Innovators Awards program. “Judges praised Kum & Go’s fresh, inviting and customizable new made-to-order menu, as well as the super creative way in which the company is marketing the new program and thinking outside the box,” he said. 

  • Dash In
  • Jasmyn Turner
  • Curby's Express Market
  • High's
  • Kum & Go

  • Convenience Store News Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo (left) presents the Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year award to Barbara Nova and Ben Lucky of Dash In Food Stores.

  • Jasmyn Turner accepts the Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year award on behalf of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K.

  • Tony Sparks and Jessica Williams receive the Foodservice Innovator to Watch award for the new Curby’s Express Market concept.

  • Dallas Wells, Sherryn Diamond and Ryan Fuller of High’s accept the Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations award.

  • Kum & Go’s Foodservice Innovator of the Year award is presented to Natasha Ratzlaff, Brian Barney, Jac Moskalik and Lindsey Short.

The 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange took place May 4-5 in Nashville. The eighth-annual CFX event was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to strengthen their foodservice business. Multiple executives from leading food-focused convenience store chains spoke at the event.

Sponsors of the 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange included gold sponsorsAutofry/MTI Inc., BOHA! by TransAct Technologies Inc., Chain Link Services, Everest Ice and Water Systems, Finlays Americas, Hunt Brothers Pizza LLC, Southern Visions LLP, The J.M. Smucker Co., and Wasserstrom; silver sponsors Supplyit By Jera Concepts and Tyson Foods; and innovation zone sponsors 33 Degrees Convenience Connect, Kitchen Technology Innovations Integrated Control, and Smoodi. 

