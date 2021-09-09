PHOTO GALLERY: 7-Eleven Franchisee Opens New Concept Store

The Wine Cellar offers a variety of wines from different regions and price points showcased in a hand-built wood rack or special cooler. Adjacent to it is a walk-in beer cooler stored with national brands as well as artisanal craft brews. Rounding out these premium offers is a coffee bar with flavored coffees and espresso, and a nitro cold-brew and iced tea bar.

Customers will also find traditional 7-Eleven branded favorites such as Slurpees, Big Gulps, pre-packaged sandwiches, hot dogs and freshly baked cookies.

"Binod and Dilara Chaudhary are fantastic franchisees, and we are so happy to help them open another store," said Tom Karlin, 7-Eleven market manager for the southeast U.S. zone. "They approached us with the idea to do something unique with the Westlake location and we gave them approval to carry out their vision. I am confident they will do very well here."

The store was designed with a classy wood-grain texture on the exterior, bright, colorful light designs on the ceiling and high-definition video screens in high-traffic areas. The store will be open 24 hours a day with 24/7 delivery service available. CPG anticipates hiring 20 employees.

"I am incredibly pleased to welcome this prototype 7-Eleven store to the innovative City of Westlake," said Vice Mayor JohnPaul O'Connor, who attended opening day festivities on Sept. 3. "We are honored they chose us as their newest home."

Westlake is being developed by Minto Communities on 3,800 acres of former citrus grove. It is approved for 4,500 homes and more than 2 million square feet of commercial development.

"I want to welcome the Chaudhary Petroleum Group and the new 7-Eleven store to Westlake," said John Cater, vice president of Minto Communities, the master developer of Westlake. "They are surely doing something special, and I think our residents will be pleasantly surprised when they get their first chance to visit."

In business since 2006, CPG is also a distributor for ExxonMobil gasoline in the region. Through a partnership with the Lotus Group, CPG is actively seeking to develop 20 of the new concept 7-Eleven stores over the next five years.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.