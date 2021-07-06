PHOTO GALLERY: Anabi Oil Debuts a New Standard for Its Rebel C-stores

LAS VEGAS — Anabi Oil is no stranger to the convenience channel. The family-owned and -operated company opened its first convenience store/gas station in 1991 in Baldwin Park, Calif. Over the course of three decades, the retailer has grown to more than 300 sites across the country, with several locations throughout the state of California.

In 2015, Anabi Oil acquired the Rebel brand, a Las Vegas-based operator of 60 c-stores, which created a natural extension of the company’s operating footprint. Fast forward roughly five years and Anabi Oil is now showcasing a new side of Rebel with a fresh store concept.

The new Rebel store prototype made its debut with the opening of a San Dimas, Calif., location. The 4,000-square-foot store introduces new brand standards while remaining community centered, value oriented and, most importantly, steadfast in serving its customers just as they are, no more, no less, Anabi Oil Vice President Rene Anabi told Convenience Store News.

“We didn’t set out to create just another convenience store when we built the San Dimas Rebel,” she said. “The name Rebel fulfills our mission in that we embody spontaneity, growth and the freedom to express your true self. This is what we are committed to doing in all of the communities we serve.”

Anabi Oil worked with design firm Paragon Solutions to come up with a modern and inviting store concept that showcases the retailer’s fresh food offers. Among the highlights are: