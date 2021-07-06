PHOTO GALLERY: Anabi Oil Debuts a New Standard for Its Rebel C-stores
LAS VEGAS — Anabi Oil is no stranger to the convenience channel. The family-owned and -operated company opened its first convenience store/gas station in 1991 in Baldwin Park, Calif. Over the course of three decades, the retailer has grown to more than 300 sites across the country, with several locations throughout the state of California.
In 2015, Anabi Oil acquired the Rebel brand, a Las Vegas-based operator of 60 c-stores, which created a natural extension of the company’s operating footprint. Fast forward roughly five years and Anabi Oil is now showcasing a new side of Rebel with a fresh store concept.
The new Rebel store prototype made its debut with the opening of a San Dimas, Calif., location. The 4,000-square-foot store introduces new brand standards while remaining community centered, value oriented and, most importantly, steadfast in serving its customers just as they are, no more, no less, Anabi Oil Vice President Rene Anabi told Convenience Store News.
“We didn’t set out to create just another convenience store when we built the San Dimas Rebel,” she said. “The name Rebel fulfills our mission in that we embody spontaneity, growth and the freedom to express your true self. This is what we are committed to doing in all of the communities we serve.”
Anabi Oil worked with design firm Paragon Solutions to come up with a modern and inviting store concept that showcases the retailer’s fresh food offers. Among the highlights are:
- Made-to-order pizza and taco bars;
- Better-for-you products with a dedicated organic aisle;
- A full coffee bar that includes cold brew and nitro cold brew on draft, as well as made-to-go drip hot and iced coffee;
- Customizable made-to-order milkshakes in more than 10 flavors;
- A craft beer fridge stocked with products from local breweries;
- A walk-in fridge with high-end wines, champagnes and cases of beer; and
- Rebel private-label products.
As part of the new Rebel brand standards, Anabi Oil will introduce a mobile app, as well as a rewards program. From the Rebel-branded mobile app, customers will be able to locate stores, place mobile orders for pickup or delivery, and receive Rebel Rewards deals and notifications. The Rebel Rewards program will be points-based and enable members to earn points for every $1 spent in-store or through the Rebel mobile app.
The company is also working on a suggestions page that the merchandising team can monitor for item requests by customers.
“Our long-term goal is to become a one-stop-shop for the communities we serve with conveniently located stores, better-for-you options, and fresh foods made to order,” Anabi said.
The retailer plans to remodel all of its Las Vegas locations to reflect the new store prototype. Additionally, Anabi Oil anticipated rebranding 22 of its existing locations in California to the new Rebel brand by the second quarter of 2021.
“The customer response has been great so far!” Anabi told CSNews, adding that Anabi Oil also expects to expand via acquisitions and by way of new builds in the future.