PHOTO GALLERY: C-store Retailers & Suppliers Get Playful for April Fool's Day

CHICAGO — No one can say the convenience channel does not have a sense of humor.

Meatball-scented bath bombs? Why not. Beer in a bag? Coming right up. And pay for it all with Cow Coin. Here is a sampling of how retailers and suppliers went all in on the joke for April Fool's Day.

Budweiser

Ready to hit the road this summer but looking for something different than the beach or the amusement park? Budweiser is inviting fans to plan a "hay-cation." Book the new Budbnb and enjoy a stay with the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales as the brand transforms the stables into a one-of-a-kind hotel experience.

Busch Beer

Laughing so hard you may, you know … well no need to change your pants. Busch Beer saw April Fool's Day as the perfect opportunity to announce a new product to help the environment. The Pee in a Busch Kit is a real product (yes, it is). The $20 kit comes as the warmer weather drives people outside and into the great outdoors. The problem? Pee hurts trees. All proceeds are being donated to One Tree Planted.

Cumberland Farms

For years, customers have referred to Cumberland Farms as Cumby's when they stop by to fill up on gas and coffee. So this year, by popular demand, the c-store chain will be permanently changing its name to "Cumby's" to better reflect the brand and dedication to its highly valued guests.

Dole Food Co.

Dole Food Co. introduced DOLE Fruity Tooti, an industry-first assortment of fruit gummies that make unwanted bodily gasses smell fruity fresh. The new packaged product is vegan, gluten-free and takes Dole's company-wide commitment to produce-based living to a whole new level.

Kwik Trip Inc.

Heading to a backyard barbecue or to a friend's house for the big game? Don't forget to bring Kwik Trip's latest collaboration. The c-store retailer joined with Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. to bring to market Beer in a Bag. Just snip the top, tip and enjoy. For a list of distributors, click here.