PHOTO GALLERY: C-store Retailers & Suppliers Get Playful for April Fool's Day
RaceTrac
RaceTrac knows sometimes customers can't decide between a morning pick-me-up or lunch. Why not enjoy both with the retailer's new mash-up coffee flavors: Hot Dog Coffee, Pizza Café Italiano and Tornado Coffee Swirl (hold the whip).
Rutter's
Moo-ve over bitcoin, Rutter's is getting into the cryptocurrency game with Cow Coin. The newest form of digital currency is designed specifically for payment at Rutter's. Don't worry, no dairy cows were harmed in the making of this April Fool's Day joke.
7-Eleven Inc.
7-Eleven has a knack for knowing what its customers want, and sometimes they are just not thirsty enough for a Big Gulp. Enter the Tiny Gulp. At just 0.7 ounces, it's the perfect little sip for only 7 cents. Make sure to read the fine print: The Tiny Gulp was only available on April 1 at participating 7-Eleven stores in your dreams.
VP Racing Fuels
Faced with uncertainty in the fuels market, VP Racing Fuels is switching gears and entering the technology space. While its announcement that it was leaving the racing and automotive product industry for the tech sector — changing its name to VP Tech Inc. and producing a line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — may have been in jest, the company is entering the metaverse with its first VP NFT Virtual Fuel. All kidding aside.
Wawa Inc.
Wawa's menu satisfies consumers' appetites and its Wawa Spa bath bombs satisfy their need for relaxation. The new Meatball Bath Bombs are dropping into a bathtub near you soon.