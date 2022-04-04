Advertisement
04/04/2022

PHOTO GALLERY: C-store Retailers & Suppliers Get Playful for April Fool's Day

The channel gets into the spirit of the day with products like the Tiny Gulp from 7-Eleven and Cumberland Farms' rebranding news.
Melissa Kress
Senior News Editor
Melissa Kress profile picture
April Fool's Day

CHICAGO — No one can say the convenience channel does not have a sense of humor.

Meatball-scented bath bombs? Why not. Beer in a bag? Coming right up. And pay for it all with Cow Coin. Here is a sampling of how retailers and suppliers went all in on the joke for April Fool's Day.

Budweiser

Ready to hit the road this summer but looking for something different than the beach or the amusement park? Budweiser is inviting fans to plan a "hay-cation." Book the new Budbnb and enjoy a stay with the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales as the brand transforms the stables into a one-of-a-kind hotel experience.

Busch Beer

Laughing so hard you may, you know … well no need to change your pants. Busch Beer saw April Fool's Day as the perfect opportunity to announce a new product to help the environment. The Pee in a Busch Kit is a real product (yes, it is). The $20 kit comes as the warmer weather drives people outside and into the great outdoors. The problem? Pee hurts trees. All proceeds are being donated to One Tree Planted.

Cumberland Farms

For years, customers have referred to Cumberland Farms as Cumby's when they stop by to fill up on gas and coffee. So this year, by popular demand, the c-store chain will be permanently changing its name to "Cumby's" to better reflect the brand and dedication to its highly valued guests.

Dole Food Co.

Dole Food Co. introduced DOLE Fruity Tooti, an industry-first assortment of fruit gummies that make unwanted bodily gasses smell fruity fresh. The new packaged product is vegan, gluten-free and takes Dole's company-wide commitment to produce-based living to a whole new level.

Kwik Trip Inc.

Heading to a backyard barbecue or to a friend's house for the big game? Don't forget to bring Kwik Trip's latest collaboration. The c-store retailer joined with Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. to bring to market Beer in a Bag. Just snip the top, tip and enjoy. For a list of distributors, click here.

RaceTrac

RaceTrac knows sometimes customers can't decide between a morning pick-me-up or lunch. Why not enjoy both with the retailer's new mash-up coffee flavors: Hot Dog Coffee, Pizza Café Italiano and Tornado Coffee Swirl (hold the whip).

Rutter's

Moo-ve over bitcoin, Rutter's is getting into the cryptocurrency game with Cow Coin. The newest form of digital currency is designed specifically for payment at Rutter's. Don't worry, no dairy cows were harmed in the making of this April Fool's Day joke.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven has a knack for knowing what its customers want, and sometimes they are just not thirsty enough for a Big Gulp. Enter the Tiny Gulp. At just 0.7 ounces, it's the perfect little sip for only 7 cents. Make sure to read the fine print: The Tiny Gulp was only available on April 1 at participating 7-Eleven stores in your dreams.

VP Racing Fuels

Faced with uncertainty in the fuels market, VP Racing Fuels is switching gears and entering the technology space. While its announcement that it was leaving the racing and automotive product industry for the tech sector — changing its name to VP Tech Inc. and producing a line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — may have been in jest, the company is entering the metaverse with its first VP NFT Virtual Fuel. All kidding aside.

Wawa Inc.

Wawa's menu satisfies consumers' appetites and its Wawa Spa bath bombs satisfy their need for relaxation. The new Meatball Bath Bombs are dropping into a bathtub near you soon.

