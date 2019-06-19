PHOTO GALLERY: A C-store for Unique Dietary Lifestyles

EVANSTON, Ill. — As college and university campuses across the nation amp up their “convenience” offerings, Northwestern University’s Plum Market is going a step further. The store aims to accommodate a range of food allergies and dietary lifestyle choices by providing students and staff with a mix of natural, organic and specialty products housed in a sophisticated environment.

In an effort to meet the needs of its increasingly diverse population, Northwestern University in Evanston and its new campus foodservice provider, Compass Group PLC, welcomed Plum Market as one of several new initiatives focused on inclusive dining options.

Plum Market is a privately owned, Michigan-based company that currently operates five full-service grocery stores and 10 quick-service, small-format Plum Market Kitchen locations across the Detroit and Ann Arbor, Mich., metropolitan area, as well as Chicago.

Located inside Lisa’s Café in the university’s Slivka Hall, the Plum Market at Northwestern boasts the slogan, “Live Well, with Taste.” The shop is often referred to as a “mini Whole Foods.”

“Plum Market’s signature level of guest service and selection sets us apart from other retailers. Plum Market focuses on healthful, chef-crafted recipes that are made from scratch, and we’ve curated a great selection of natural and organic snacks and drinks for on the go,” explained Sarah Levesque, sustainability manager, Compass Group, at Northwestern University.

The space is modern and inviting for students to study or relax. Levesque noted that warm lighting makes it a comfortable atmosphere, perfect for students and staff to sit and enjoy their breakfast, lunch, dinner or even late-night meals.