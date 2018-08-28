PHOTO GALLERY: Convenience Store News’ Summer Snapshots
NEWARK, N.J. — From the East Coast to the West Coast of the United States, and even as far away as England and Italy, Convenience Store News' editors took in the sights this summer and, as part of their travels, visited some unique convenience stores along the way.
Click on the photos below to see our Summer Snapshots.
Convenience Store News Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti sought relief from the sweltering Florida heat with RaceTrac Petroleum's Swirl World frozen yogurt offering.
During an unusual hot spell in San Diego, vacation for Convenience Store News Senior News Editor Melissa Kress included a stop for a cold drink at a 7-Eleven store in the city's Gaslamp Quarter.
Convenience stores in Florence, Italy, are efficient with their space and promote beer, wine and other beverages to thirsty tourists during the height of the Tuscan summer, as Convenience Store News Associate Editor Angela Hanson observed.
For Convenience Store News Associate Managing Editor Danielle Romano, a visit to New Milford, Pa., included a stop at this Flying J Travel Center that serves up the retailer's PJ Fresh Marketplace hot food.
While visiting Cape May, N.J., Kress discovered Exit Zero Filling Station, aptly named given its location off the last exit of the Garden State Parkway. The station features a convenience store and a full-service restaurant, with patio seating.
While in London, Hanson popped into a Tesco Express location. These smaller-format stores serve city dwellers who need groceries, but don’t have a car to pack full of items.