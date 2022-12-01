PHOTO GALLERY: Curby’s Express Market Shows Off New Tricks

LUBBOCK, Texas — You don’t have to be a dog lover to recognize the friendly appeal of a happy canine with his head hanging out the window of a moving car. This is the logo of Curby’s Express Market, which opened its first store in Lubbock, Texas, in February.

Two more stores are slated to open in Lubbock before the end of this year.

“We consider it the next generation of c-store retailing,” Tony Sparks, head of Customer Wow for Curby’s, said of the “progressive” concept that had been in the works by its Dallas-based commercial developer parent company for three years.

And yes, Sparks recognizes that his job title “tells you right there, this is different.”

What most convenience store chains have in common, he said, is a half quick-service restaurant, half traditional consumer packaged goods approach. But this is not what Curby’s Express Market is modeled after.

“We wanted to go back to a small-format grocery idea, like how Wawa started — and with no fuel,” Sparks explained. “We’re also going for more of a progressive, innovative customer experience.”

He highlighted four elements that are “super important” to the Curby’s concept:

A modern-market shopping experience; A protected drive-thru emphasizing speed of service; A fresh, made-to-order primary menu of melts and flatbreads; and Made-to-order beverages, including energy drinks and a tea bar.

This core quad captures the changing nature of consumers today and speaks to what they are now demanding from convenience retail, according to Sparks.