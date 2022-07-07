PHOTO GALLERY: Eskimo Hut Revamps Original Daiquiris To-Go Store
There is no in-store dining/seating area inside The Station for Cowboy Tacos & Burritos. To save on square footage (needed for the kitchen), it is a takeout-only restaurant. However, in keeping with Eskimo Hut's drive-thru daiquiris heritage, The Station has a drive-thru where customers can order anything from the restaurant or the c-store. This includes frozen daiquiris, of course.
Unlike Eskimo Hut stores, which have about 12-15 staff members employed at any time, The Station started off with 80 employees. There are two general managers: one in charge of the restaurant side of the business and the other, the c-store side. Likewise, about 99 percent of the staff is trained separately — either on the restaurant side or the c-store side.
"As we evolve and identify people on the c-store side with a particular interest or ability to work on the kitchen side, we will cross-train," said Smith. "The two GMs were cross-trained, but we decided to keep the staff separate because they are two separate concepts, really."
A Place for Families
In addition to fresh food, The Station is committed to providing clean restrooms and "convenience with a smile." Smith speaks highly of the restrooms, calling them "the best bathrooms anywhere in West Texas." The Station even features family bathrooms, which include a kids' potty and a kid's sink stand.
"We make it a place where families want to come, and the bathrooms are a big part of that," he explained.
The c-store side of the business offers an extensive beverage selection including self-serve teas (hot and cold) and specialty coffee drinks, such as café latte, cappuccino, macchiato, Mexican hot chocolate, mocha espresso, and more.
A double-fountain station offers two ice options — crushed or cubed. "We offer a 44-ounce fountain drink for 99 cents. It's the best price in town," Smith stated. "We also have bags of ice at the cheapest prices; we’re our own merchandisers."
The c-store also stocks a wide selection of packaged snacks, including an extensive jerky section. Customers can find exotic meats like ostrich and alligator.
"We have every type of jerky at the best prices," said Smith.