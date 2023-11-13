PHOTO GALLERY: GetGo Drives Convenience Forward

MENTOR, Ohio — Drive-thrus have been a part of the American landscape since the 1920s, although they initially involved carhops delivering food. The first modern drive-thru concepts appeared in California about a decade later and by the 1970s, they overtook drive-in restaurants in number.

While a few convenience store chains have incorporated the concept into their branding since their founding — such as drive-thru grocery market Swiss Farm Stores — this ode to the automobile has still largely remained the domain of quick-service restaurants.

That's changed over the last few years with large scale c-store retailers like Wawa Inc. and RaceTrac Inc. starting to invest in drive-thru concepts more seriously. And now, you can add Giant Eagle Inc.'s GetGo Café + Market chain to this select group.

This year, GetGo opened its first drive-thru built from the ground up in Mentor, Ohio. The grand-opening celebration on Feb. 2 featured live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and celebrity appearances including Ohio football legend Josh Cribbs of the Cleveland Browns serving as a guest team member on drive-thru duty.

Considering GetGo's focus on fresh food, this move seemed only natural, according to Brandon Daniels, the retailer's public relations manager.

"From a business standpoint, we take a food-first approach, meaning we put a high priority on our fresh food and our delicious made-to-order menu. One look inside our kitchens and you'll see that we take our role as a restaurant seriously," he said. "We like to say that we're a restaurant first, and that we also happen to have a convenience store and sell fuel."

GetGo is sensitive to its guests' needs, particularly when it comes to creating a more convenient dining experience for customers who may be looking for a quicker option, especially when dealing with outside demands such as carpooling with kids or avoiding unexpectedly nasty weather.

The site of this new store was also advantageous. It is situated next to the parking lot of a Giant Eagle supermarket and is sandwiched between high-traffic roads.

"We saw a unique opportunity to ... capitalize on the heavy vehicle traffic in this area," Daniels said. "In addition to those who make this GetGo their destination, we get additional guests stopping by after a grocery shopping trip and those who make an impulse stop when driving by."