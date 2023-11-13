PHOTO GALLERY: GetGo Drives Convenience Forward
Though the Mentor store is technically the second GetGo drive-thru in the region — an earlier remodel added one to an existing location — it is the first to incorporate the option directly into its initial design. This meant GetGo needed to make some adjustments to its usual store layout.
"The entire store is a bit smaller to allow room for the drive-thru lanes. As such, the center store is a bit smaller than what you'll typically find at our other GetGo Café + Market locations," said Daniels, noting that this location is 4,200 square feet and has six fuel pumps.
A smaller store, however, doesn't mean fewer options. GetGo's full made-to-order menu is available to drive-thru guests, as well as a selection of store products, packaged beverages, snacks and food that can be ordered via touchscreen kiosks. If a customer can't find a specific item on the drive-thru's kiosk, they can ask the team member manning the window to retrieve it for them.
Meanwhile, walk-in guests still have access to a fully stocked store, along with the retailer's newest beverage offerings. In February, GetGo announced the completion of a chainwide upgrade to its coffee program with the installation of new bean-to-cup coffee machines and the introduction of nitro and cold brew coffees.
While the company continues to evaluate the execution of this drive-thru concept, the initial customer response has been positive, with guests appreciating the added convenience.
Even with GetGo taking a cautious approach to the new venture, the retailer sees plenty of potential, with many of the stores already planned in the future for Ohio incorporating drive-thrus into their initial designs.
"Our plan is to continue testing this drive-thru concept at more of our new stores as we continue to grow and expand throughout the region. We have many locations in development throughout Ohio that will be opening in the next two years. Many of them were designed to include a drive-thru, just like the one at the store in Mentor," Daniels said.
And the Pittsburgh-based chain isn't just focusing on the Buckeye State for expansion. GetGo is "actively growing" with several new stores in development, he reported, while setting plans for additional stores in its current markets and working on plans to enter new markets.
"We also have some exciting growth plans for our car wash division, WetGo," Daniels added. "We opened our first standalone WetGo location in Castle Shannon, Pa., in April and we have several new locations opening this year in Pennsylvania and Ohio."