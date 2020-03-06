PHOTO GALLERY: Huck's New Store Concept Is All About the Food

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Huck’s, operator of more than 120 convenience stores in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee, realized that today’s busy consumers are more concerned with convenience than at any time in the past. That, coupled with statistics showing how many consumers struggle with meal decisions, led the retailer to seek a new long-term approach.

As one company executive put it: “Today we’re a gas station that sells food. In the future, we want to be known as a restaurant that sells gas.”

Thus, the Huck’s Market brand was born.

Nearly a year in the making, Huck’s Market made its debut at 1373 W. Tipton St. in Seymour, Ind., on Jan. 14. The retailer tapped retail services provider GSP to help achieve its goal of shifting to a fresh, new look and feel that would resonate with both new and existing customers.

“We have been in the prepared food business for over 40 years. There is certainly nothing wrong with our traditional stores’ look, but we felt that it was time for a change. We think our new look will attract more female customers, millennials and Generation Z,” Huck’s President and CEO Murat Tokad told Convenience Store News. “The new Huck’s Market is all about the food. While the traditional Huck’s stores carry high-quality food and drink offerings, the new version takes it to another level with fresh pizza, fried chicken, subs made on-site, salads, fresh bakery items, and many more foods not usually associated with a convenience store.”