PHOTO GALLERY: An Information-Packed Menu at the 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

DALLAS — “Today’s Challenges; Tomorrow’s Opportunities” was the theme of the 2019 Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange, an exclusive, invitation-only conference for convenience store foodservice executives. With an emphasis on collaboration, networking and idea exchange, the event brings c-store retailers and supplier partners together to maximize opportunities, solve problems and prepare for future growth.

Attended by c-store retailers from across the foodservice expertise spectrum — from Wawa Inc. to Circle K to numerous midsize up-and-comers — the fourth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange was held June 19-20 at the Sheraton Dallas by the Galleria. This year’s event addressed the challenges that c-store retailers face today as they evolve their operations to take advantage of growth opportunities in foodservice. At the same time, the event looked ahead to help retailers envision what the future might look like — both from a consumer and operator perspective.

Highlights of the program included:

A presentation by Beth Brickel, senior research director of the EnsembleIQ Insights & Innovation Team, sharing the results of a national consumer survey undertaken expressly for the conference. The survey provided insights around such important questions as: How is convenience perceived as a prepared food solution relative to other options, such as QSR, grocery and home delivery? And what opportunities exist for c-stores to convert or gain share from fast-food and grocery consumers?

Additional research presented by Mark DiDomenico, director of customer solutions at Datassential, on the food and ingredient trends that are impacting foodservice operators’ menus.

A special joint presentation by Erica Flint of Kwik Trip Inc. and Amy Slechta of the Partnership for a Healthier America on the important work they are doing to fight child obesity.

A panel of four c-store retailers who are redefining the convenience shopping experience. Ryan Riggs of Alltown Fresh, Ed Burcher of FriendShip Food Stores, Joe Hamza of Nouria Energy Corp. and Rachel Krupa of The Goods Mart provided in-depth looks at how their new store concepts are changing the way consumers view convenience stores, especially in the area of fresh food.

Sponsors of the 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange included Applied Data Corp., Autofry/MTI, Avery Dennison, Blimpie Americas, Convenience Works by Hussmann, Dawn Food Products, Kressner Strategy Group, King & Prince Seafood, Paytronix Systems, Rich Products, and Seda International Packaging Group.

Click below to see photo highlights of the event.