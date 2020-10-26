PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the Culinary Experience of CEFCO Kitchen

TEMPLE, Texas — Building on a three decades-long legacy of serving consumers’ convenience needs, CEFCO Convenience Stores is investing in a new brand that puts customers’ culinary experience front and center: CEFCO Kitchen.

The primary goal of CEFCO Kitchen is to promote the retailer’s foodservice products by creating a brand that it can build upon by introducing more fresh and delicious food offerings.

“In the short term, we will gain valuable insight into what foodservice products our customers enjoy the most so that we can work on making these products more readily available. In the long term, we hope to build the CEFCO Kitchen brand into something that our customers automatically associate with delicious food and affordable prices,” said Reagan Francis, brand manager for Temple-based CEFCO.

The centerpiece of CEFCO Kitchen is a made-to-order burrito bar where guests can custom-design their favorite burrito combining fresh ingredients such as grilled steak, roasted corn, and seasoned black beans. This marks the retailer’s first made-to-order foodservice concept.

“These big burritos are not only a phenomenal value, but they are also truly delicious and flavorful. Long term, big and bold flavors are going to be our defining foodservice feature,” said Carlos Acevedo, director of foodservice for CEFCO.