PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Enmarket’s Prototype for the Future

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Less than a year after debuting a one-of-a-kind convenience store in Savannah’s downtown historic district, Enmarket unveiled another new hometown store that will serve as the prototype for future new builds as the convenience store chain pursues expansion.

Enmarket, which today operates 126 c-stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and one fast-casual restaurant throughout Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, is planning future growth of its c-store network through two avenues: acquisition opportunities and ramping up new-to-industry locations.

Company President Brett Giesick told Convenience Store News that the retailer’s new prototype greatly accelerates its speed to market on new builds by streamlining the pre-construction and construction phases. “We can build this prototype at most, if not all, properties we already own,” he said.

The retailer currently has two prototype stores in operation, with two more under construction. The first debuted in its hometown of Savannah in late March. The second opened in July in Thunderbolt, Ga.

In addition to the core prototype design, there is one variation that includes a rear entry for when truck diesel is available in the back of the store. One of these sites opened in June in Port Wentworth, Ga., with another one under construction in Pooler, Ga., which is due to open later this year.

“Beyond that, we have a bank of land that we plan to develop with either one version or the other, and we continue to look for real estate that will allow for this design,” Giesick said.