PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Global Partners' Alltown Fresh Concept

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Alltown Fresh, a new convenience store concept from Global Partners LP that’s committed to "fresh convenience," is proof that good things take time.

Debuting Jan. 16 in Plymouth, the prototype took roughly 18-24 months to launch from concept to fruition, requiring a process more complex than a typical c-store opening and more like a restaurant opening than anything else.

"Special attention was given to each ingredient in every menu item. Local supply chains were established in order to offer fresh, locally sourced products, and construction required a very specific design to create the exact vision we anticipated," an Alltown Fresh representative told Convenience Store News. "While it was more strenuous than previous launches, the results speak for themselves."

With years' worth of industry data and consumer behavior data showing that shoppers are looking for healthier on-the-go options, Alltown Fresh seeks to align with what its guests are looking for without them having to sacrifice healthy, fresh food choices for convenience.

Plymouth was chosen for the debut of Alltown Fresh because the town is tightly aligned with the c-store banner’s target psychographic and demographic: millennials focused on fresh food and moms looking for healthy choices for their kids. In addition, the location is in a high-traffic area with people commuting back and forth from Cape Cod.