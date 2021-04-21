PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the New Frictionless Choice Market
DENVER — Choice Market is redefining the convenience store model with the debut of one of the world’s largest contactless and frictionless markets.
Located at 939 Bannock St. in Denver, the 5,000-square-foot market features the brand's revolutionary Choice: NOW shopping experience, an omnichannel platform that allows guests to step into the future via a fully frictionless grocery shopping journey powered by Aifi, according to Choice Market.
Guests can scan the Choice mobile app upon entry, pick up their groceries and freshly prepared meals, and then leave the market without a traditional checkout. They will receive a receipt directly to their mobile device moments after they exit the market.
"This is a huge moment, not only for us, but for the entire industry. We are beyond excited to partner with AiFi to launch our Choice: NOW shopping experience, which provides our customers a contactless, convenient and independent shopping option," said Choice founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. "In conjunction with our high-quality, personalized scratch kitchen, in-house native delivery, and click and collect options, we are providing our customers with choice in terms of how they shop and ultimately creating a disruptive business model that is reinventing convenience."
According to Steve Gu, co-founder and CEO of Aifi — provider of reliable, cost-effective and entirely contactless autonomous shopping with AI-powered computer vision technology — Choice Market Bannock is the largest camera-only store that the company has launched in the United States to date.
"Compared to sensor fusion technology, camera-only tech makes the deployment of autonomous stores faster, easier and more cost-effective," he noted.
Designed specifically for the Golden Triangle neighborhood, Choice Market Bannock features:
- An extensive selection of groceries, including expanded seasonal produce, dairy and protein departments, in addition to a large selection of grab-and-go options, spanning deli salads and sushi to family meals and snack packs.
- Remaining committed to offer local, high-quality fresh food and groceries, products from more than 60 Colorado suppliers can be found. Two of those suppliers, Method Coffee Roasters and High Point Creamery, have storefronts inside Choice Bannock, offering guests fresh and delicious small-batch roasted coffee and premium hand-dipped ice cream.
- A full-service, scratch kitchen comprised of classically trained and experienced chefs who work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated on-the-go food. Choice also works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce, hydroponic greens, and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.
Choice's mobile app gives users the ability to shop the entire market by dietary lifestyle or recipes while earning loyalty points that can be redeemed for future discounted meals or groceries. Guests can also use the app to order any item in the market and the Choice Delivery Team will deliver it to their door in 45 minutes or less using its fleet of electric vehicles and e-bikes.
Choice Market Bannock is conveniently located on the ground level of Parq on Speer, a high-rise apartment community by Greystar in the heart of Denver’s Golden Triangle Neighborhood. The building is completed by a mural that was painted by Denver muralist Pat Milbery and SoGnar Creative.
The market will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with plans to open 24/7 later this year.
Founded in 2017, Choice Market combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. It currently operates three other locations in Denver's metro area — including 1770 N. Broadway, 2200 East Colfax Ave. and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters — with plans to expand in Colorado and beyond in 2021.