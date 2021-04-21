PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the New Frictionless Choice Market

DENVER — Choice Market is redefining the convenience store model with the debut of one of the world’s largest contactless and frictionless markets.

Located at 939 Bannock St. in Denver, the 5,000-square-foot market features the brand's revolutionary Choice: NOW shopping experience, an omnichannel platform that allows guests to step into the future via a fully frictionless grocery shopping journey powered by Aifi, according to Choice Market.

Guests can scan the Choice mobile app upon entry, pick up their groceries and freshly prepared meals, and then leave the market without a traditional checkout. They will receive a receipt directly to their mobile device moments after they exit the market.

"This is a huge moment, not only for us, but for the entire industry. We are beyond excited to partner with AiFi to launch our Choice: NOW shopping experience, which provides our customers a contactless, convenient and independent shopping option," said Choice founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. "In conjunction with our high-quality, personalized scratch kitchen, in-house native delivery, and click and collect options, we are providing our customers with choice in terms of how they shop and ultimately creating a disruptive business model that is reinventing convenience."