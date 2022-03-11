PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Nouria’s First Fully Branded Fuel Station & C-store

WAREHAM, Mass. — In today's convenience store landscape, operators are realizing the integral role that unified branding plays in longevity, growth and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Nouria Energy Corp. is aiming to establish a cohesive brand identity — free of the confusion co-brands create — and recently cut the ribbon on its first fully branded nouria fuel station and convenience store in Wareham, Mass.

The newest nouria location marks the retailer's 166th location overall in its rapidly expanding network. It is also the first step in positioning the company to be a top-tier fuel supplier under the nouria brand, while showcasing a modern c-store design and more spacious, brighter layout.

"We wanted to ensure brand consistency throughout our locations starting from the street sign and canopy to the store's interior," Joe Hamza, chief operating officer, retail and marketing, told Convenience Store News.

Over the past five years, the company has been rebranding its c-store locations to the nouria brand and cultivating a family of proprietary brands, such as My Nouria (CPG products), Café Nouria (dispensed beverages) and Nouria's Kitchen (commissary and made-to-order items). The intention is to create a superior family of value products that complement — not replace — the counterpart national branded products.

"Our new nouria brand represents a new positioning strategy for our company. This is a critical step in our evolution as a vibrant and relevant retail brand because consumers' wants, needs and shopping habits are perpetually changing," Hamza said.

The first fully branded nouria location occupies 1.5 acres of developed space and 5,600 square feet of store space.

Outside, the forecourt features 12 fueling stations and two electric vehicle charging stations.

Inside, recognizing that the shopping experience is a big point of interest for consumers today, the company made sure to pay special attention during the development process to the look and feel of the store. It features a thoughtful in-store design, modern color scheme, uplifting lifestyle and community-inspired graphics, and a brighter, more spacious layout.