PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Road Ranger’s New Store Design

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Aiming for brand consistency across its network of travel centers, Road Ranger LLC has said goodbye to its original “country-themed” design and instead opted for modernization with the debut of a new store design that is now rolling out across the chain.

When Enex, a subsidiary of Chile-based Quiñenco SA, acquired Road Ranger in November 2018, it was as if the company purchased two separate entities. For starters, Road Ranger had travel center sites across the Midwest and in Texas, with no middle ground in between. On top of that, its sites in Illinois had not been remodeled and still featured Road Ranger’s old logo, while Texas new builds boasted a newer look and updated logo.

In its vision and planning, Enex decided to make brand consistency and customer experience its No. 1 priority moving forward. With that, CEO Marko Zaro challenged Ryan Arnold, Road Ranger’s vice president of marketing, with coming up with a new concept that would fit the travel center operator’s model no matter where a site was located geographically.

For the next eight to 12 months, Arnold worked with multiple departments to make this vision a reality. The efforts for a new design and layout culminated simultaneously as Road Ranger was in the midst of building its 40th location and its first Arkansas site. Located in Brinkley, the 15,000-square-foot travel center held a grand-opening celebration on June 15, 2020.

“The driving force behind everything we have done since the acquisition has been based on the customer and the experience we’re able to give them when they visit a Road Ranger,” Arnold told Convenience Store News. “The goal was to make sure everyone feels welcome when visiting a Road Ranger. We are trying to appeal to the soccer mom or family driving down the road just as much as the commuter and the professional four-wheel driver.”

Headquartered in Rockford, Road Ranger unified its Midwest and Texas operations with the Brinkley travel center. Located on Interstate 40, the site is seamlessly situated between a travel center that opened eight months prior in New Boston, Texas, and its 41st site in Marion, Ill. The three sites now connect the Road Ranger network, making it a full-service fleet.