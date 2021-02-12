PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Texas Born’s First New-Build Store
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As part of a companywide rebranding initiative by Kwik Chek Food Stores, the first new-build Texas Born (TXB) store recently made its debut, emphasizing the Texan roots and values the new brand was built upon, including authenticity, hospitality and integrity.
“The opening of the first TXB location is a monumental moment for the company following our rebrand,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Texas Born Inc. “This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company.”
Located in Georgetown, Texas, the new TXB market is far from a typical convenience store, with industry-leading features such as premium electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging stations, an expansive food and beverage lineup, locally sourced products, and more.
“We want our guests to have the absolute best experience, whether it's our fresh foods; versatile, eco-friendly packaging; convenient technology; clean environment; or hospitable employees,” said Smartt. “It all reflects the TXB mission to ‘Leave ‘Em Better.’”
The idea for TXB dates all the way back to 2001. As the brainchild of Smartt and his partner, the concept for TXB was born from a conversation and an idea. About six years later, they conceptualized elements of a model before halting its production. Conversations picked back up again in 2019 and the pair decided it was the right time to bring TXB to fruition.
“Texas Born is who we are. We were both born and raised in Texas and wanted something that captured the spirit of what we wanted to represent to our customers,” Smartt told Convenience Store News. “After [nearly two decades], we really felt like it was time to examine our company, our values and the things that drive us, and we came up with a rebrand that is truly in line with who we are. We value hospitality, authenticity and integrity.
“This company was born and raised in the great state of Texas and, quite simply, there’s nothing that could capture our message and our roots better than the TXB brand,” he continued.
The 6,000-square-foot store offers a variety of fresh, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Signature items include fresh-made tacos and tenders.
There are also culinary creations consumers wouldn’t expect from a c-store operator, such as Texas Scorpion Bites made with spicy jalapenos, perfectly fried shrimp tacos, and TXB Habanero Queso. Guests can even watch the TXB team freshly press tortillas in-store daily.
Another key tenant for TXB in its rebranding initiative — and one that is keenly highlighted at the Georgetown location — is a product lineup of carefully selected items to provide guests with on-the-go, non-GMO snacks and beverages that are sourced from local vendors.
Quality, locally sourced private label products are also available and include bottled water, tea, beef jerky, hand-pressed tortillas, sliced fajita veggies, and meats like beef skirt steak and chicken breast fajitas.
TXB also offers indulgent artisan products such as fine chocolates, gourmet cheeses, salamis and wine. And on the other end of the spectrum, the retailer carries healthy choices like take-home salad kits, fresh sushi, vegetables, and fresh fruit including blueberries, raspberries, grapes and oranges.
The first new-build TXB store features an extensive dispensed-beverage offering as well. Options include bean-to-cup hot coffee, nitro coffee, cold brew coffee, frozen coffee, smoothies, frozen drinks, milkshakes, and TXB craft fountain flavors made with sugar cane.
Among the Georgetown store’s amenities are:
- Mobile checkout options, both at the pumps and point-of-sale, that enable guests to pay quickly using the secure TXB mobile app while earning fuel discounts and in-store savings through the retailer’s loyalty program;
- Ample outdoor seating outfitted with misting systems and fans to fend off the Texas heat;
- A handwashing area separate from the restrooms, allowing guests to wash their hands before eating without having to enter the bathroom;
- Two 75-inch, state-of-the-art digital lottery ticket screens that are voice-activated; and
- Two EV fast-charging stations.
The Roadmap for Rebranding
Over the next few years, all existing Kwik Chek stores will fully transition to TXB markets, with several of these rebrands already underway. The Spicewood, Texas-based company currently operates 46 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.
Every one of the operator’s stores, however, has some element of TXB today — branded cups, uniforms, marketing, etc. — but none are fully TXB-branded except the Georgetown site.
“We’ve started converting a few stores to TXB branding completely and will finish this transition process over the next year and a half,” Smartt told CSNews. “We are tackling conversions in ‘pockets.’ Since our stores are so spread out, the first three markets that we’re transitioning will be a large format, medium format and small format. Then, we will go by region and knock out all the stores in that region or ‘pocket.’”
At the same time, additional new-build TXB sites will expand across the Lone Star State, starting in Bee Cave and followed by Cottonwood Shores. From there, the company intends to build about seven new-to-industry stores per year.
“We are currently focused on the central Texas/Austin market as our primary market, with a goal of opening 25 new TXB stores in the Austin market within the next five years,” said Smartt, who served as the 2020-2021 NACS chairman. “From there, we will expand across the state, focusing on markets where there is notable demand."