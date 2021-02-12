PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Texas Born’s First New-Build Store

GEORGETOWN, Texas — As part of a companywide rebranding initiative by Kwik Chek Food Stores, the first new-build Texas Born (TXB) store recently made its debut, emphasizing the Texan roots and values the new brand was built upon, including authenticity, hospitality and integrity.

“The opening of the first TXB location is a monumental moment for the company following our rebrand,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Texas Born Inc. “This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company.”

Located in Georgetown, Texas, the new TXB market is far from a typical convenience store, with industry-leading features such as premium electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging stations, an expansive food and beverage lineup, locally sourced products, and more.

“We want our guests to have the absolute best experience, whether it's our fresh foods; versatile, eco-friendly packaging; convenient technology; clean environment; or hospitable employees,” said Smartt. “It all reflects the TXB mission to ‘Leave ‘Em Better.’”

The idea for TXB dates all the way back to 2001. As the brainchild of Smartt and his partner, the concept for TXB was born from a conversation and an idea. About six years later, they conceptualized elements of a model before halting its production. Conversations picked back up again in 2019 and the pair decided it was the right time to bring TXB to fruition.

“Texas Born is who we are. We were both born and raised in Texas and wanted something that captured the spirit of what we wanted to represent to our customers,” Smartt told Convenience Store News. “After [nearly two decades], we really felt like it was time to examine our company, our values and the things that drive us, and we came up with a rebrand that is truly in line with who we are. We value hospitality, authenticity and integrity.

“This company was born and raised in the great state of Texas and, quite simply, there’s nothing that could capture our message and our roots better than the TXB brand,” he continued.